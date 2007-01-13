some of the new ipaqs have GPS and camera etc but I don't know if you can go online and customise them, Dell on the other hand lets you build your own PDA but I not sure if you can actually get GPS equipment from them, although their axims can run GPS if you get the gear
Ok my company says to buy a device that I can sync with outlook to get emails during the day while on the road.. It should support Microsoft Windows ActiveSync. A phone running Windows Mobile for Smartphone or Windows Mobile for Pocket PC (this is mandated by our IT people). Personally would love something cool that has camera, video camera, music mp3/video download and play.. GPS or MAPS would be a bonus.. Any suggestions as if there is such a device with all these features? I wish there was a "build your smart device" grid where you can submit what you want and have someone kick back a match.. Thanks for any assistance on this.