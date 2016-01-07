Buying an entry level camcorder for pro purposes

downstream equipment.



The JVC GY-HM170 records video to SDXC flash cards. File transfer or importing happens by connecting the camera's USB port to a computer... or removing the memory card and using a card reader connected to or built-in to the computer. It can record 4k video, so is current - but also 1080 and 720 high definition video resolutions.



The Sony HVR-Z5 records video to digital tape (miniDV internally) or externally to an outboard field video recorder (Sony or 3rd party). If you are not getting the external recorder, then to get the video from the digital tape into a computer, the computer must have a firewire port - because it will connect with a firewire cable to the camcorder's i.Link port. The best video resolution it can record is 1080i (HDV).



These two cameras "seem completely different" because they are.



Agree with Bob - Use steadying devices (tripod, camera crane, vest/arm stabilizer system, slider, dolly, etc.) and invest in lighting (on camera, PAR cans, soft boxes, stands, dimmers, etc.)... and assuming you need to do the audio, too, be prepared to invest in decent mics. There is no single best mic - but lavalieres, shotgun mics and handheld dynamic mics are a place to start.



AND, doing promos = reading a script. Consider using a teleprompter.



AND cases and optional high capacity rechargeable batteries from the camcorder manufacturer.



AND we don't know what the video will be edited on (computer hardware) or with (video editing application) - and whether these are part of your budget or separate budget items.



I'll stop here to see where you want more detail.