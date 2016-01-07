Camcorders forum

Question

Buying an entry level camcorder for pro purposes

by completenewbie / January 7, 2016 4:53 AM PST

Hi,
please excuse me for being really new at this! I'm just beginning with filming interviews and promos for my company. I have to buy a camera and am looking at two options, but they seem completely different. Would anyone mind throwing a few tips my way please?

JVC GY-HM170E 4K Camcorder
or
Sony HVR-Z5E

The price second hand is similar, but the JVC is an un-used show model and the Sony is used. I don't really need 4k. They're both protecting with warranty for technical problems.

Please help! I'm a bit lost Happy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Buying an entry level camcorder for pro purposes
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Buying an entry level camcorder for pro purposes
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
My best tips over the years are
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 7, 2016 8:33 AM PST

1. Get a tripod.

2. Light the scene.

I've lost count of folk that think it's all about the camera to get good results. Even mediocre cameras produced great videos when the 2 items I noted were addressed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Consider your process flow and
by boya84 / January 7, 2016 4:41 PM PST

downstream equipment.

The JVC GY-HM170 records video to SDXC flash cards. File transfer or importing happens by connecting the camera's USB port to a computer... or removing the memory card and using a card reader connected to or built-in to the computer. It can record 4k video, so is current - but also 1080 and 720 high definition video resolutions.

The Sony HVR-Z5 records video to digital tape (miniDV internally) or externally to an outboard field video recorder (Sony or 3rd party). If you are not getting the external recorder, then to get the video from the digital tape into a computer, the computer must have a firewire port - because it will connect with a firewire cable to the camcorder's i.Link port. The best video resolution it can record is 1080i (HDV).

These two cameras "seem completely different" because they are.

Agree with Bob - Use steadying devices (tripod, camera crane, vest/arm stabilizer system, slider, dolly, etc.) and invest in lighting (on camera, PAR cans, soft boxes, stands, dimmers, etc.)... and assuming you need to do the audio, too, be prepared to invest in decent mics. There is no single best mic - but lavalieres, shotgun mics and handheld dynamic mics are a place to start.

AND, doing promos = reading a script. Consider using a teleprompter.

AND cases and optional high capacity rechargeable batteries from the camcorder manufacturer.

AND we don't know what the video will be edited on (computer hardware) or with (video editing application) - and whether these are part of your budget or separate budget items.

I'll stop here to see where you want more detail.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Back to Camcorders forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.