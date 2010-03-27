I'm currently running my system with the Phenom 9950 and an older HD3870 vid card, COD4 still runs like a top for me, so don't fret just because it's not an Intel, AMD makes some killer systems too.
Hi All,
I am looking to buy a gaming PC, but I am on a tight budget. I currently have an Advent 6301 laptop with the X3100 (Intel GMA 965) integrated graphics which is less than poor with anygame that even comes near to having 3D graphics even on lowest settings (COD 4 at 8 FPS is a hard game :S)
So I found this deal on the PCWorld website: http://www.pcworld.co.uk/gbuk/advent-centurion-cpq9104-03613895-pdt.html I realize that the HD 4350 GPU is more of a multimedia device so I would upgrade it to an HD 5750 (512MB) first thing, I think having done that it would be a reasonable deal.
Here are the full specs:
Processor: AMD Phenom? X4 9650 Processor
- 2.3 GHz
- 1.8 GHz HT (3600 MT/s)
- 4 x 512 KB L2 Cache
Operating System: Genuine Windows