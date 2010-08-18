buying a new laptop, must run sc2 settings on high, help!

i too am looking for a laptop that will run SC2 on all high settings.. ive been looking into the alienware x15 for awhile... its in your price range also but like you, i want to see what else is out there..
My price range is $1,000-$1,200
i am looking to know basically all of the spec's i will need to run new games i.e. sc2, and future games on high settings. Also if anyone knows the difference between a quad core and dual core. ( quad is like 1.4ghz+, while the duals are around 2.4+ghz?) another important thing is what video card i needall help is appreciated