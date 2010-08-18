Laptops forum

buying a new laptop, must run sc2 settings on high, help!

by Phillips3079 / August 18, 2010 12:27 PM PDT

My price range is $1,000-$1,200
i am looking to know basically all of the spec's i will need to run new games i.e. sc2, and future games on high settings. Also if anyone knows the difference between a quad core and dual core. ( quad is like 1.4ghz+, while the duals are around 2.4+ghz?) another important thing is what video card i needall help is appreciated Happy

SC2 computer
by jasonSC2 / October 5, 2010 10:34 PM PDT

i too am looking for a laptop that will run SC2 on all high settings.. ive been looking into the alienware x15 for awhile... its in your price range also but like you, i want to see what else is out there..

Reposted for solidjenjen31.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 5, 2010 10:59 PM PDT

But without link to non-working competing review site.

May I recommend this to you sir... Asus Republic of Gamers G73Jh

Specs: 1.6GHz Intel Core i7-720QM; 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive; DVDRW drive; 17.3-inch display (1,920x1,080 native resolution); ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5870 graphics (1GB); 7.4 pounds; 2.2x16.3x12.6 inches (HWD); Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit)

Regards,
Allen

