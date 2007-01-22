Buying A Mac Laptop

Does anyone know where or can think of any place I can get an Apple 12 inch Powerbook g4 with a superdrive, and if possible tiger installed. It must be 12 inches and in godd condition. I would like to get it cheap for at least under $700 in the pricerange of $500 would be beautiful. I been pulling up prices that are at $1,428, if I wanted to pay that I would buy a Macbook. One last thing if it has Jaguar does anybody know the procedure of upgrading. I am not an Apple user, but I would like to learn, so I can be both a Mac guy. Thanks in advance
