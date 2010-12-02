Laptops forum

by marcusant2 / December 2, 2010 6:35 AM PST
Seems ok.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 2, 2010 7:15 AM PST
In reply to: Buying a laptop
(NT) the laptop
by marcusant2 / December 6, 2010 6:11 AM PST
In reply to: Seems ok.
the lapyop I decided on
by marcusant2 / December 6, 2010 6:14 AM PST
In reply to: Seems ok.

I decided on an hp because I trust that company and it has a great graphics card and cpu for the price. Thanks for responding though.

http://www.amazon.com/HP-Pavilion-dv6-3160us-15-6-Inch-Lapto
by marcusant2 / December 6, 2010 6:14 AM PST
HP failed me last month.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 6, 2010 6:25 AM PST

I have 2 issues with a g62 from them which are (a) won't boot with my Sprint EVO 4G cell phone plugged and (b) will lock up if said phone is plugged in from 3 to 55 minutes later.

HP's responses have been "not many folk have smart phones", "you bought a cheap laptop", "you didn't expect this to work" and more.

The issue has more than 8 hours on the phone so far with HP reps unable to feed the issue to the right folk (those that write the BIOS.) This works fine on 5 other HP laptops so it's something they lost the recipe to and I'll carry on with escalating up the chain as long as I can.

Be sure to test out your machine ASAP with what you have in case there is a similar issue since HP seems to be unable to correct issues with their machines.
Bob

If i had to choose I would
by orlbuckeye / December 6, 2010 10:55 PM PST

have gone with the Asus just because if the 1 year accident damage warranty. That is worth a couple of hundred bucks to me. Especially since the laptops are so similar in componests.

Pro and con.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2010 12:53 AM PST

While every Asus I tested for the problem I revealed above passed there is a dark side to Asus when it comes to spare parts. Here in the US I get reports of machines 2 years old that folk can't get spares for. This is not limited to Asus but it appears to be a trend that makers are going to stop stocking spare parts if it suits their bottom line.
Bob

