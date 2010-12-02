Buying a laptop

But have you tested this unit in person for hot or warm spots that some find offensive?
If you look at the Dell i15r with i5 http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834200060&cm_re=dell_i15r-_-34-200-060-_-Product or the similar one with the i3 you get SWITCHABLE GRAPHICS and some game possibilities at about the same price.
I have the i15r i5 machine and it was 750. The only quibble is it's the pedestrian Inspiron design.
Bob
Hello forums! I want to buy a computer for light gaming and schoolwork, I need good graphics and it needs to be under $800 I was thinking about this one http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834220755 Anyone have any suggestions/comments? I would appreciate it.
~Marcus