Buying a desktop - help.

Call Carl at Tiger Direct in Miami.
Hi,
I'm writing from Australia. My daugther was married in the USA recently and lives in Oviedo, Florida. I want to buy her a computer with webcam, so we can communicate with her. So, Mum's paying! I was recently speaking with Gateway, and they told me this was all possible. So, I accepted a quote from them. They asked for my daughter's details, then mine, which I gave. At this point, they told me the shipping and billing address had to be USA based, so couldn't carry on with the Order. I emailed Dell, and they had a similar answer. Is there any way I can purchase a new desktop online (from Australia), with my credit card, to be sent to my daughter in Florida?
Any advice gratefully received.