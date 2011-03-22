BUYER BEWARE: Samsung Canada Customer Service SUCKS

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
63 total posts
(Page 1 of 3)
Collapse -
Bump
I completely agree, the customer support for Samsung Canada is horrid. They will replace nearly new products with refurbished junk. UPS charges 100$ to send my 23" monitor to Ontario, because I didn't have the original box. Then they offer a replacement that is half the price and half the quality of the original. Then it takes 2 or 3 months to receive the replacement. AVOID SAMSUNG PRODUCTS.
Collapse -
Oops, hit send to early in response to BUYER BEWARE Samsung
Then who on the forum has a recommendation for a good manufacturer with good customer service? Every product has its own challenges and it only gets worse from ever more complicated technology. I heard LG has great customer service though that may be in the US.
Collapse -
Oops, hit send to early in response to BUYER BEWARE Samsung
Fellas,
Looking at samsung.ca website under the specs for this TV it says that WiFi Adaptor Support included, which I thought meant it had Wifi included. When I contacted Samsung Canada they responded with a two sentence email, that basically told me tuff luck.
If the basis of "poor customer service" is not giving you what you expected, but didn't pay for, then most customer service centers will have a tough time pleasing people.
If we gave out free upgrades based on the fact that people misunderstood, then everyone would buy the entry level product, complain, and then expect the features of the more expensive product at our expense. That's the reason we offer different models. People have different needs, and will buy at different prices.
For that, "Buyer Beware"?
Samsung provides a forum to answer questions prior to, and after purchase. We don't control, edit, or moderate on C|Net.
Samsung provides the user manuals online free to download prior to purchase that explain 95+% of all questions people ask here.
Samsung provides a Question and Answer section on the U.S. portion of the website, and participates with many retailer's websites in answering customer questions submitted to those. Both of these are accessible worldwide, although they may vary by region.
Samsung's support is toll free, and a free call in the U.S. and Canada. And product assistance is still free, long after some manufacturers charge you for troubleshooting.
--HDTech
Collapse -
Reply
"then everyone would buy the entry level product, complain"
I completely agree with this statement and this was in fact one of the issue I brought forward to Samsung. I bought the top of the line model, so to your point, since I bought the best, should I not get all the bells and whistles?
I think Samsung has realized that it was a bit of a marketing blunder to advertise that a TV is WIFI capable, but then require you to buy something else. This is likely one of the reasons that the 2011 TV's now come standard with WIFI built in starting with the 6000 series models.
Collapse -
Reply
100017682,
I'm glad to hear you were taken care of, as noted below in the thread.
You should expect a great experience, and I agree - when it comes to making that happen, it may not be all-inclusive regardless of the various expectations out there. I would like everyone to have a great out of the box experience, and most people do.
Thanks for the kind words, and I'll pass your statements over for the Samsung Canada managers to review.
--HDTech
Collapse -
Some customer service
by
KOBRACOM
/
September 26, 2016 1:24 PM PDT
I am glad they took care of ONE of their customers. This company is GREASY, when it comes to warranty and customer service.
Collapse -
Love this reply by Samsung Damage Control.
by
KOBRACOM
/
January 30, 2016 1:46 PM PST
What's next? You guys going to pay CNET again, to rewrite a negative review?
http://www.businessinsider.com/samsung-paid-cnet-to-repost-galaxy-s4-review-2013-8
Want a laugh? try typing in Google: Samsung Paid CNET To Re-post Galaxy S4 Review through business insider. You enter that way instead of the quick link I posted, and watch what happens lol. I filmed it, in case they fix the problem, THEY caused.
Collapse -
BUYER BEWARE: Samsung Canada Customer Service SUCKS
by
sunlaker
/
March 27, 2011 10:01 AM PDT
I have a tough time understanding what you expect Samsung to do for you? Where did you buy the TV? Why didn't you return it to the store and buy an internet ready unit?
Either you didn't read the specs correctly or you didn't ask the proper questions from the retailer that sold it to you. Maybe it's the retailers fault?
the TV works like it's supposed to, not like how you thought it would.
Collapse -
Hmmm
Well.. It can be tricky to actually know what you are getting especially when the sales person is not correctly informed..
Wireless Ready, Wireless capable, etc. usually means you need an addition gizmo.
An additional device is not all bad. I have not seen a true wireless blu-ray player that can support the 5ghz N. All are 2.4ghz, even though N capable. The 2.4ghz spectrum is over crowded and makes reliable & fast wireless connections painful at best.
I actually use a wireless router with 3rd party firmware that allows the router to run as a client bridge. I then have my TV, blu-ray player, and game console connects to the router via cat5e cable.
A descent router with a 5ghz radio capable of running alternate firmware to serve this purpose costs less than the OEM wireless adapter.
Collapse -
Update
Just wanted to give an update on my situation. I was able to speak to someone at Samsung Canada and have them review my case. Apparently, there have been some changes at Samsung which could explain the lack of response to customer complaints. However, after reviewing my situation, I am happy to report that Samsung has decided to step up to the plate and resolve my issue.
I hope that the changes at Samsung will lead to better customer service that compliments their outstanding products.
Collapse -
10 weeks for repair
by
walsh_tv
/
April 19, 2011 11:17 PM PDT
I have several Samsung products and have been satisifed with them up to now, I purchased a 27" HDTV/Monitor last August. The HDMI port did not work, sent for service end of January 2011, contacted customer support and all they can tell me is a new unit has been approved for replacement.
I am unable to get them to tell me when they will be shipping the unit, 10 weeks for a repair is unacceptable. I am looking at a new 55" TV and with the service received on this unit it will not be a Samsung product.
Collapse -
samsung Canada adress??
by
malimu
/
September 12, 2011 8:09 AM PDT
does any one please samsung adress in canada. i am not so lucky to find one easily.. thanks malimu@hotmail.com
Collapse -
Anybody interested in contacts?
by
KOBRACOM
/
February 1, 2016 1:01 PM PST
Depending on how they treat me today......I might have a fountain full of Samsung contacts numbers etc I will be more than willing to share. I have actually found a couple of ways to keep getting updated names and numbers for the crooks who have been screwing you guys over.
Collapse -
Samsung service in ottawa ontario sucks
by
malimu
/
September 12, 2011 3:44 AM PDT
The customer service of samsung is horrid to say the least. it sucks for 55 inc LCD tv i bought and also samsung netbook. they are helpless and service center s are almost lost when they talk to you
Collapse -
Samsung TV SAGA and net book
by
malimu
/
September 12, 2011 7:58 AM PDT
i called the service samsung in ottawa canada.. the reception dont even know whenthe service is available.. one date given was changed to the next as the first agent was wrong as they do not service this area other than once a week or so! the day fixed by costco on line help where it was bought was likely a guess work by costco or the agents.. i wish i did not buy a samsung product! imagine when you spend some 2000$ on good tv to suffer this non sence.. just a year old TV ! who knows the final outcome.. may be i bleed more when the tech comes..wait and see will keep posted.
Samsung netbook purchased just 100 days ago has explorer and or system crashes. buyers be aware.. samsung dont help if it is soft ware related they ask you to go to miscrosoft.! now this is amazing! i will no longer buysamsung product as it stands now.. i wd rather buy Dell in PCS and other brand in TV. my son bought me one week agobefore big tv crashed a samsung 32 inch tv.. well it is going back to the store as i am able to send it back!
Collapse -
You bring up a good point.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 12, 2011 8:01 AM PDT
Folk are not wanting to become computer experts today. They want toasters that make toast.
This is partly why folk like you are buying tablets or Apple computers. Less Windows issues.
Bob
Collapse -
Samsung:terrible quality- worst customer service
by
guentesa
/
November 19, 2011 4:18 AM PST
I m sorry to said that I have 2 Samsumg TV. 1 LCD and 1 Plasma. LCD TV had a problem after 2 years of regular use (couple of hours per day), TV was taking long time to start ( turn on).
Plasmas TV 50" had issue after 1 year of use, screen is all red.
Definetivelly terrible brand. Do not recommend to buy this brand. I am definetively moving from Samsung. Another thing, Samsung customer service is terrible. If you have a problem, you are lost. These people who work in CS in Samsung should find another job. In summary, stay away from Samsung
Collapse -
WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE EVER - PLANNING LEGAL ACTION
I am in the process of dealing with Samsung and their "executive customer service" department trying to replace the defective UN55D6000 LED tv I purchased June 2011....it has been in the shop since March 2012...I was told that I would be getting a lower grade model to replace it, when I refused they offered me a UN60D7000 which I gladly accepted. After 3 weeks I was told that it was no longer available and that I could get a refund for my original TV if I wanted. I said no and that I wanted the TV that I was promised. They waffled and eventually said I could have a UN55D6500 (same TV as the one I brought in but with a 3D tuner...poor reviews). I relented and said fine and asked for a timeline. After 3 days of emails I called and asked what was happening. They told me that it was being processed and would have to shipped from British Columbia to Ontario...across Canada....I said that means I am waiting another month...I asked for the refund finally and they told me that it would be too difficult and would take 6-8 weeks to process...flustered I gave up and told them fine please ship me the tv so I can sell it and never buy a Samsung again....as a side note this is the 3rd Samsung TV I have owned that has had issues and has required repair. I will never ever purchase anything with the Sansung name on it and I would advise anyone who is purchasing any consumer electronics to do the same. All told 23 emails sent with 1 or 2 vague replys, dozens of phone calls...over 2 months...still no replacement tv....and they are the rudest people I have ever dealt with on the phone. I am contemplating legal action considering that one individual assured me that I would be recieving a superior model television (UN60D7000) and then lo and behold that individual is no longer working with the company....and then I am dicked around until I have no choice but to go with a tv that while a technically better model on paper (only because of 3D) is rated poorly and I have no use for 3D. I am selling this piece of junk when I get it back and buying a SONY.
Collapse -
Sorry to hear...
samsunghater2012,
Very sorry to hear about your issue. If you want, post your transaction #, and I'll see if I can get my Canadian brethren to take a look at your situation and get something done.
-- HD Tech
Collapse -
Unhappy about repair service
I am glad to find a Samsung representative to hear my complaint and though I suspect it will be in vain, at least I will let off the steam out of my system. I bought an Samsung Smart TV (UN60D8000) at Future Shop on November 2011. It was working fine for 9 months until the Bluetooth stopped working therefore disabling the QWERTY remote and active 3D glasses. Being an electronic engineer myself I perfectly understand that technology fails (even when you pay good money for it), especially when this technology is a novelty. What I cannot understand and amazes me is the lack of respect and responsibility with the customer. I called Samsung the first week of September after troubleshooting the TV myself following the steps recommended on their website and doing a thorough research on internet about this issue. The person who answered my call in my opinion lacked a technical background but having all my information at hand I could passed quickly enough this first barrier and got my call transferred to a repair service center. I once again explained this person the problem, insisting in what the defect was so the repair person could come prepared to fix my TV. Of course that did not happen. The tech they sent after 15 days came empty handed as if you could repair the TV only by looking at it. I noticed that he was seeing this model close for the first time. I had to explain him how to reset to factory defaults, etc. And then he said he would have to order the parts that could be involved and that it would take between 5 and 10 days. After 15 days without hearing from them, I again called Samsung and they could not even find my ticket, I explained that the first time they transferred me to a repair service center and asked to be transferred again but the representative said he could not do that, then I asked for a phone number where I could call directly the repair center and he again said he did not have a phone number to give me, after I insisted he them gave me a phone number telling me that I would probably had to wait till Monday to call (it was last Sunday, September 30). But I called anyway and got someone to answered me. They had already received one of the parts they ordered but were expecting for the second one which they should received in the next four days. Today (exactly 4 days later) I got a call saying they got the part and I should call again to coordinate the tech visit which I did and I will be having (hopefully) my TV repaired on October 20, more than one month and a half after my first contact. So Samsung does not have direct service, understood, but could they care less for their Canadian customers? Sure they are glad to receive our money. I have read service reviews on other websites that are really scary stories attune with the upcoming Halloween...
Collapse -
Re: Unhappy about repair service
Hi Isabella705,
I'm very sorry to hear about this experience you've had. If you could, please post the transaction number from the repair that you had. As I mentioned for the customer previous to you, I can pass that information along to our Canada division, as I'm from the US division.
Thank you,
HD Tech
Collapse -
Horrible experience with Samsung Customer service
by
genevea3
/
November 16, 2013 1:45 PM PST
I am furious with Samsung and their horrendous customer service. I spent all night attempting to get a hold of someone who could help me fix the problem with my S4 front camera or just help me replace the faulty phone as I have a one year warranty for the Phone. I first attempted to call customer service and was on hold for however long and then I decide I couldnt wait anymore so I decided to try the online chat where the person on the other side of the computer took ages to respond to my questions as they knew that inactivity in the chat would lead to the chat shutting down. This when on for about an hour. I continued to reactivate the chat and had to start over from the beginning each time. I noticed that i kept getting the same person each time; someone by the name 'Martin K'. Eventually i wasn't allowed to access the chat any longer which my guess was that martin k whoever this person is had something to do with it. I just want the phone I bought in cash for $700 plus tax to work as it is supposed to or at least get one that is In good working condition considering I still have a one year warranty for the phone. I am a full time student and $700 is a whole lot of freaking money that I did not just pluck from a tree. Now i'm hearing things about Samsung sending people refurbished junk or sending back whatever you sent to them. I am not happy at all with this situation. I intend to tell anyone who is willing to listen about this experience because clearly the customers are not that important to Samsung.
Collapse -
your right
by
catos2
/
June 1, 2012 9:09 AM PDT
I have a Samsung galaxy nexus, in US and a lot of places, this phone is updated to android 4.0.4 but here in Canada... still stock on 4.0.1 and have plenty of software bugs...
The Samsung customer is not able to tell us when the phone will get the update... No more android or Samsung phone for me... I miss my windows phone 7... I want to get a black Lumia 900...
Samsung Canada suck!!!!!!!!
Collapse -
I AGREEEEE !
by
p_nan
/
August 9, 2013 10:11 AM PDT
I just had the worst time of my life dealing with Samsung's ridiculous customer service. I had spent a massive $1500 on a Ultrabook thinking it would last me for a good couple of years. but before I knew it, the keyboard started breaking down (not clicking right and one key actually broke off) and my touch pad became glitchy . So I decided to send it in for repair while I still had the warranty, thinking Samsung would swiftly fix the problems considering how much money I had spent on this stupid laptop. BUTTTT they returned the laptop without repair with the typical cheap claim that water damage had voided the warranty. Now I am not even going to get into how I don't even know what the hell the water damage is all about and how keyboard mechanical problems has nothing to do with water damage anyways , but after I got my laptop back I tried turning it on but the windows didn't load anymore and got stuck in the bios screen. So I call them to see why this has happened, and after 3hrs of waiting on the phone, the guy has nerves to tell me that the water damage is the why my windows has suddenly stopped working. I spent 30 minutes explaining to this idiot that my windows was perfectly fine until I sent it for repair and there is no way that by coincidence the windows stopped working because of water damage right after it was sent in for repair. But they refused to take responsibly and blamed everything on the 'water damage'. I don't know what kinda of ******** technicians Samsung hires to inspect laptops, BUT THESE CLOWNS NOT ONLY DIDN'T FIX MY LAPTOP , THEY JUST MADE IT WORSE . Now I am left with a 1500 laptop that doesn't work ONLY AFTER LESS THAN A YEAR with all my important files that I don't know how to recover . THANKS SAMSUNG !
Collapse -
(NT)
Saw your message. Responding via email. -- HD Tech
Collapse -
Samsung customer service- specifically canada
by
genevea3
/
November 16, 2013 1:53 PM PST
I am furious with Samsung and their horrendous customer service. I spent all night attempting to get a hold of someone who could help me fix the problem with my S4 front camera or just help me replace the faulty phone as I have a one year warranty for the Phone. I first attempted to call customer service and was on hold for however long and then I decide I couldnt wait anymore so I decided to try the online chat where the person on the other side of the computer took ages to respond to my questions as they knew that inactivity in the chat would lead to the chat shutting down. This when on for about an hour. I continued to reactivate the chat and had to start over from the beginning each time. I noticed that i kept getting the same person each time; someone by the name 'Martin K'. Eventually i wasn't allowed to access the chat any longer which my guess was that martin k whoever this person is had something to do with it. I just want the phone I bought in cash for $700 plus tax to work as it is supposed to or at least get one that is In good working condition considering I still have a one year warranty for the phone. I am a full time student and $700 is a whole lot of freaking money that I did not just pluck from a tree. Now i'm hearing things about Samsung sending people refurbished junk or sending back whatever you sent to them. I am not happy at all with this situation. I intend to tell anyone who is willing to listen about this experience because clearly the customers are not that important to Samsung.
Collapse -
Samsung CustomerService Sucks
I totally agree. I recently bought a Galaxy S4 and couldn't get any support from anyone one on any problems or questions I had. I tried email I tried live chat and NOTHING. I'm glad I kept my iPhone as back up.
Collapse -
Horrible Samsung Canada Customer Support
I bought a Samsung Galaxy Nexus in December 2012 at the retail price of $379 CAD. Right before the manufacturer's warranty expired in December 2013, I noticed that the rear camera stopped working. Everything else worked as expected. I called Samsung Canada, and they asked me to send the phone to their repair center for service. I followed their instructions. Days later, Samsung called me claiming that the unit had liquid damage, and so the warranty was void. They informed me that the cost of repair would be $650 CAD. I either had to pay for the repair, or they would send the phone back to me. I was unaware of any liquid damage occurring to the phone. Samsung Canada customer service promised that if I chose not to repair it, they would send the phone back in the same condition it was in when I sent it to them. If it was not functioning as before, they asked me to call them, and they would restore it to the original state (minus the rear camera).
I agreed for them to send the phone back to me without repairs. Unfortunately, one month later when I finally received it, the phone did not turn on anymore. I called Samsung Canada, and they asked me to send the phone to them again, which I did. However, once they received the phone for the second time, they did not follow through on their promise to restore it to working condition. Instead, they asked me to pay them $25 for inspection charges, or else they would not return MY phone to me. I refused to do so, since I did not want to pay for damage that their service center had caused. When I originally sent the phone to them, it was in working condition aside from the rear camera, so it was Samsung Canada's responsibility to return it to me in that same condition.
Two months later, Samsung Canada still has my phone and has informed me that their customer service will not provide any further assistance, and the decision is final. I have to contact their repair center directly and pay what they asked if I want my phone back.
I don't want other people to experience the same ordeal I have gone through with Samsung. I am posting my story here, along with all of the facts. After this experience, I will not be purchasing any Samsung products again in the future.
Collapse -
Liquid....hmmmm
That's a typical story, the same thing with my S3...liquid damage...void warranty Fabricated poppycock for poorly designed and supported products. The closest liquid that phone was exposed to was light body perspiration in a shirt pocket. OR, maybe the technician spilled his or her coffee on my phone...ooooooooh, sooooo sad toooo bad
I feel for all who have invested large sums of money for Samsung products. My only option was to steer clear of Samsung and any tradnames manufactured by Samsung. I now have an LG phone...works great!..Life's Great! Thank God I bought an LG Smart TV 2 years ago...knock on wood, no problems.
Back to Samsung forum
63
total posts
(Page 1 of 3)