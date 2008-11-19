This only seems to be a mystery until you research and learn how things work. I think you want such a thing without the pain of knowing how it works or any 'writing code.' For that you pay more for a web host that gives you easy.
To recap, what you asked has been asked many times. The answers sometimes annoy the asker since the answer is to dig in and learn.
Bob
Where to start. No history of the hows and whys of what I am doing as it would be long. I guess I can put it in a blog if you want the particulars.
I need to understand buttons how to create them and to make them work.
I have found sites that let you create buttons for free but nothing on how to make them do what it is that you need them to do. An example is to have someone that wants to be added to a mailing list on your site. I know to (for a better lack of a word) steal the part of a form that you can fill out with your email address but the send button that sends it to your email so they can be added is beyond me.
I found one site that gives easy programing that will let you do that by down loading their program, problem was it had a Trojan in it and was caught by my virus program before it was installed to my computer and was removed before I opened it.
By the way I was looking for a free program, are there any such out there that don't jerk you around. All of the free buttons sites only asked for a link back to their site and I understand the reasoning for this. I am no computer expert I do however understand a lot of the whys and wherefores of what is going on in using the net.
Don