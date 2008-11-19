I have a website on Micro Office Live Small Business. outon731.com is the address. I have played with it with nothing serious for the last year and a half. There are people I know that talk about being on the net but are clueless as to the ins and outs of doing so. In talking to them it becomes apparent that they are on the road to frustration and costly expenses that will get them no where so I decided that I would pass on what I have learned since I won't be using that knowledge myself.



It will by its very nature become long and complicated as you well know, so my attempt will be to make it as easy to follow as possible until they get a working knowledge of how it is done. I can do things like mailing lists but will not be as easy and clean as buttons will make a site, and since most people who surf the net like easy that is what I am attempting to do.



Also so you will know I link from the site to goggle blogspot where I have access to HTML code so if someone wants to get into that part of it and have the will and wherewithal can do some of their own programing for buttons. You can go nuts on blogspot and they don't care.



Since you mentioned it I checked my office live site and noticed that I have HTML access to what I don't know maybe I can program a button on it, it maybe just learning how.