Though many have hit on the subject I haven't seen any reply that specifically states reasoning in most businesses. If there has been and I missed it my apologies.



The technology trends in business are much slower to come about than they do with individuals or homes. The mentality in business remains consistent unless it is a business that relies on that new technology in order to be able to do their primary business.



As an example, though it is a most rare thing to come across in 2013, there were a number of companies that carried their AS/400 systems into the 21st century. In fact there are still job openings for RPG programmers still out there. Why? At some point between 1988 and forward the company made what they considered to be a large investment to install and implement the system. Their current workflow is designed around the system and all of the information the company has. In order to change or modernize it is not only an initial cost of system replacement it is also training and confidence costs of employees, possibility of lost production or even worse in order to change. This reinforces the "if its not broke don't fix it" attitude of the bean counters or money handlers of the company who have more influence on the decision makers than the IT gurus do.



Companies are still using WIndows XP not because Windows 7 isn't a good change but because it costs money and time to do so. It will be quite some time before the average business even seriously considers upgrading to Winows 8 without there being a pressing and mandatory reason.