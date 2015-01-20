But I thought that was OK. As far as I understand (and I might be wrong), it provides a notes function on the smartphone. It *syncs* with MS Exchange, but AkrutoSync seems to be able to connect with the app on the phone and sync it with the Outlook client on your laptop. I think it plays the role of an Exchange server in its communication with the app on the smartphone.



Anyway, the reason why I was asking for public anecdotes was because I thought it was free, and free makes me wonder how much I can depend on its ongoing support going forward. I am just planning my way ahead right now, I don't actually use the smartphone yet (though I have a data plan an everything). So I'm not familiar with the Google Play store. I assumed that TNMSE was free because there was no monetary amount shown on the Google Play store, whereas in contrast, other items on the Google Play store did have a monetary amount displayed.



I'm being particularly careful about TNMSE because it is the smartphone counterpart to AkrutoSync. Positive anecdotes about that particular combination would be reassuring, wherease negative feedback would be informative. Compared the CompanionLink, the lesser amount of information on AkrutoSync to be a gap that I would like to make up for by more fully sussing out people's experience with the latter. There seems to be a greater proportion of positive reviews about AkrutoSync than CompanionLink, but shorter history and lesser amount of information makes it less reliable, in my humble and subjective opinion.