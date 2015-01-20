TNMSE is not about Outlook at all, is it? I looked at TNMSE and it's 5 bucks and reviews are kind.
Bob
Here's my 2nd attempt at posting, hopefully it doesn't get removed.
I'm preparing to take the plunge and clobber the Carrier's Android with CyanogenMod, install AkrutoSync to sync with Outlook client on my laptop, and UniqTec's Tasks & Notes for MS Exchange (TNMSE) for its notes (which Android lacks a native app for <<cited URL removed>>). I noticed that TNMSE is free, as is a collection of apps from UniqTec. I tried to find out more about UniqTec so that I could understand the business model, and form an idea of how its evolution & support might unfold in the future. After all, I'm going to develop what I hope is a long term dependency on their app for how I organize and run my life. I've already emailed the contact provided, but I was wondering if anyone can contribute what they know/think?
P.S. It's kind of ironic when you think about it. Here I am, playing the part of an old fogey (in the eyes of the current generation) who doesn't want to put his info on the cloud. Yet I'm perfectly willing to install multiple apps from companies that I don't know, not all even on domestic soil, to avoid cloud of big players.
P.P.S. From what I've been able to find on business models for freeware, it's not all that encouraging. The revenue is either from your data or from ads. This makes what I thought was a bonus (free) a disadvantage. I suppose I will have to weight that in when comparing the paid versus free alternative to what resides on the Moto G that will sync with Outlook.