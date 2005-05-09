Speakeasy forum

Bush and the Middle Class: The Wolf and the sheep

by Ziks511 / May 9, 2005 11:09 AM PDT

"The Economic Policy Institute reports the economic well-being of middle-class families has declined between 2000 and 2003 for three reasons: the generally lousy economy, the Bush tax policies and the cost of health care.

"-- Pre-tax incomes for middle-class families of every type (children, young singles, seniors, single mothers) are down, leaving the typical household with $1,535 less income in 2003 than in 2000, a drop of 3.4 percent.

"-- After taking into account changes in both pre-tax incomes and taxes, the finding remains that most middle-class families lost ground between 2000 and 2003. This is true for married couples with children, elderly couples and young singles, although single mothers did gain 1.9 percent because of the greater refundability of child tax credits.

"-- Family spending on higher insurance co-pays, deductibles and premiums escalated, rising three times faster than income for those married with children, absorbing half the growth of their income.

"The Tax Justice Network recently reported the world's richest individuals have placed $11.5 trillion in assets in offshore tax havens to avoid paying taxes, a sum 10 times the GDP of Great Britain. The most authoritative study yet done shows that rich people clip $860 billion in coupons a year off this money.

"Governments appear unable, or unwilling, to prevent the rich employing aggressive strategies to minimize their tax liabilities," said the Observer of Britain. We can emphasize the "unwilling" with this administration. "

And $20,000 a year puts you among the "wealthy". Yeah, Right !!!

http://www.creators.com/opinion_show.cfm?next=2&ColumnsName=miv

And before you waste your breath (digitally) saying "it's only Molly Ivins", she's quoting other sources here. It ain't just her.

Rob Boyter

Off shore accounts, the new piracy.

(NT) (NT) Where is that violin?
by Evie / May 9, 2005 11:11 AM PDT
(NT) (NT) Class warfare from a Marxist, how original
by duckman / May 9, 2005 11:30 AM PDT
I din't know.
by Sancho Panza / May 10, 2005 3:51 PM PDT

I don't know if the author is a Marxist or not,but I wonder if being a Marxist is wrong automatically.Is the author wrong just by being a Marxist?What have you read about Marx?Many questions and probably no answers.Anyway,have a good night.

2000-2003?
by EdH / May 9, 2005 6:39 PM PDT

Think about it. The midst of the mini-recession started during Clinton and the wake of 9/11.

You know, politics is gettin' really really easy for me..
by Jack Ammann / May 9, 2005 8:02 PM PDT

...if the flamin' leftwing radicals are in favor of any given issue, I'm against it, and I don't even need to research the issue at all.

In the world of a Navy Sonarman
by Jerry562 / May 9, 2005 8:18 PM PDT

he listens to headsets all day for something important, like the sound of ship's screws, etc. All the little hull creeks and unidentified pops and scratches are called 'Duck Flatulence' and it ignored until it's automatically filtered out by the human ear.

Isn't a shame when someones posts qualify as 'DF'? It took a while, but it's here.

Can anyone from the Leftist party post something positive about their party, the country, democracy, how well we have it compared to all the other countries of the world or is that now impossible?

As Puttin tries to take Russia back into Communism we should thank God we are in the greatest country every created and we have young men and women brave enough to keep it that way.

And you claim the left just opposes Bush!
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / May 10, 2005 2:05 PM PDT

Glad to see you;re making decisions so rationally, Jack! Ansd note how you ignore the fact, proven by the stats, that Bush's policies do indeed favor the wealthy over the average American. But hey -- he's patriotic! Marx had it wrong -- patriotism has now replaced religion as the opium of the people!

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

(NT) (NT) thats a better choice than over throwing govnt.
by Mark5019 / May 10, 2005 2:08 PM PDT
That tells a lot about you!
by Sancho Panza / May 10, 2005 3:52 PM PDT

But thanks for making that clear!Now we know better.

Let YOUR country's capitol get attacked
by TONI H / May 9, 2005 9:44 PM PDT

along with YOUR financial headquarters at the same time, and wipe out thousands of people along with the jobs that surrounded them, and then let's see what happens with YOUR country's economy quickly, ok?

Statistics pointed out right here in SE three days ago shows the economy here has been turning around with jobs becoming more available than previously.

Why do you continuously do this? If I wasn't a Moderator and forced to read your garbage, your name would be on my list automatically to ignore anything you have to say here.

Please, do the USA a favor....stay where you are forever, renounce your US citizenship, fix Canada and its problems (I'm sure there are plenty of them that you somehow never seem to want to talk about), and then come back here every once in a while to brag about how well you've done your job/mission in life.

OR get your *** back here, and fix all of ours instead...I'm sure our leaders will be wide open to your suggestions and your advisories, oh wise one.

TONI

(NT) (NT) i think he will need a green card to get back in
by Mark5019 / May 10, 2005 9:44 AM PDT
(NT) (NT) What are Ivins sources??
by Evie / May 9, 2005 11:56 PM PDT
Sorry you're having trouble reading.
by Ziks511 / May 10, 2005 9:27 AM PDT

The Economic Policy Institute reports

The Tax Justice Network recently reported

"Governments appear unable, or unwilling, to prevent the rich employing aggressive strategies to minimize their tax liabilities," said the Observer of Britain. The Observer is the Sunday paper produced by the Guardian.

Rob

Ah yes, the great economists of Britain,
by duckman / May 10, 2005 10:01 AM PDT

where their socialism taxes the rich at about 95%. No wonder Molly cites them.

And who are they?
by EdH / May 10, 2005 10:47 AM PDT

''and it is considered liberal in its leanings'' Wikipedia

The Tax Justice Network -- a socialist organization.

Observer of Britain -- need I say more?

And I'll say what I said before in another way, do you think economic conditions would have been better or indeed any different if Gore had been President during that particular period? You HAVE to look at what was going on then.

The reason people dismiss Molly Ivins is that she is a left wing propagandist and self-admitted Bush hater. Citing her bogus nonsense hardly bolsters your credibility.

(NT) (NT) At least she is not citing Michael Moore-on
by duckman / May 10, 2005 10:54 AM PDT
Gotta wonder Rob
by Evie / May 10, 2005 11:15 AM PDT

If the woman can't get a direct quote from a press conference right ...

