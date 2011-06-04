Bulk Deleting / Retaining Files

Have around 8000 jpg's in a folder, each one representing a product in my catalogue, of which around 4000 are sold or no longer available. I need to delete redundant images prior to uploading to expensive https webspace. I have the filenames of 'live' product stored in Excel, but not the files I want to delete. Is there a technique within the OS, or utilities software that would allow me to bulk delete unwanted / retain wanted images, given that I do have filnames of valid images stored? Any pointers would be greatly appreciated.
