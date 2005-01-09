Built a home PC but it won't boot up!!! Won't even start!!!

You say you changed the source voltage switch on the power supply. Did you plug the power in BEFORE setting the switch? If so it is in the realm of possibility that you blew out the Raw ("Always on voltage") that powers the selective portions of the motherboard involved in Advanced Power control. Likewise if the PS was plugged into the Motherboard at that time the switch was in the WRONG position it too could be fried.
I have just recently built a home pc and I went to boot it up, I turned the power box on, set the correct voltage, but when I press the on button on the front of the pc and nothing happened! THe power bok fan didn't even start! I might have connected the fron power switch wrong. I am using a foxconn motherboard you can see it here... http://www.newegg.com/app/ViewProductDesc.asp?description=13-186-020&depa=0 I am using a raidmax case you can view it here...http://www.newegg.com/app/ViewProductDesc.asp?description=11-156-135&depa=1
I would appreciate any help,
Billy