PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Built a home PC but it won't boot up!!! Won't even start!!!

by borda / January 9, 2005 1:50 AM PST

I have just recently built a home pc and I went to boot it up, I turned the power box on, set the correct voltage, but when I press the on button on the front of the pc and nothing happened! THe power bok fan didn't even start! I might have connected the fron power switch wrong. I am using a foxconn motherboard you can see it here... http://www.newegg.com/app/ViewProductDesc.asp?description=13-186-020&depa=0 I am using a raidmax case you can view it here...http://www.newegg.com/app/ViewProductDesc.asp?description=11-156-135&depa=1

I would appreciate any help,

Billy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Built a home PC but it won't boot up!!! Won't even start!!!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Built a home PC but it won't boot up!!! Won't even start!!!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Power supply?
by holtnr / January 9, 2005 2:43 AM PST

You say you changed the source voltage switch on the power supply. Did you plug the power in BEFORE setting the switch? If so it is in the realm of possibility that you blew out the Raw ("Always on voltage") that powers the selective portions of the motherboard involved in Advanced Power control. Likewise if the PS was plugged into the Motherboard at that time the switch was in the WRONG position it too could be fried.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Need to look for clues
by Steven Haninger / January 9, 2005 2:45 AM PST

First you need to see if the PS works and is trying to start. When you try to turn it on, watch the fans. If they "twitch" and stop, this means the PS has shut down and this usually means an overload. Do you know if the MB has an LED to indicate the control voltage is on? If so, is it on? If you get no attempt to start the PC, it's possible that the a front panel switch connector is not properly connected to the MB. You should have a book that came with it and I would consult that to find where the connection is. You can even momentarily short these out to try and start the PC. A common problem with assembling PCs is metal standoffs in the MB tray of the case that short it out. One trick is to remove the entire board and place it on a non-metalic surface. Attach the PS connector and try to start the PS by manually jumping the start switch connection. If the fans run fine, reassemble everything in the case but watch carefully for these metal standoffs that do not have a matching hole in the MB. Hope this gives something to start with. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
STill doesn't work
by borda / January 9, 2005 3:57 AM PST
In reply to: Need to look for clues

I have tried all that! Doesn't work the MB does not have a led indicator I think I connected the from power switch wrong...Is there any way I can start it without pressing the front power switch?

Billy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I already mentioned how
by Steven Haninger / January 9, 2005 7:30 AM PST
In reply to: STill doesn't work

The front panel start switch is a "momentary" type. It is also not polarized which means you don't have to worry which pin goes where as long as the connector goes on the correct pair of pins on the MB. You can start a working PC by just touching these two MB pins with a metal object such as a paper clip as long as you are careful to touch only those pins. The big clue is the response of the fans when you do this. If the fans "twitch" this means their is continuity in the connections and the PS is trying to start. This is usually an overload but could be a bad PS. If no twitch, you need to look elsewhere. Troubleshooting is not always easy and having the right tools will help. You can buy PS loading devices that allow you to check their functionality but these cost $$$. The reality is that if all the parts were good in the beginning but something was not right when assembled and first started, fatal damage can occur. If this happens, a complete disassembly and testing of all parts might be necessary to assess the damage.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
after....
by tyler_tyron / January 9, 2005 10:31 AM PST

After you try everything that the last posts says, and if it still doesnt work, do this. (BTW this happened to me once[nothing turned on] and i did the following to make it work)

Pull everything out. Take apart the whole computer. Becareful not to mess up the processor,mobo, etc. Then start from scratch and build it again. Sometimes you just miss something and you get it on the second time. Almost always works.

Tyler

Just remember: When in trouble, just start form scratch.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PC won't power up
by jcrobso / January 10, 2005 12:54 AM PST

The ONLY thing you need are MB,1 stick of memory, Video card, Processor/heatsink-fan, power supply and keyboard. The other post about removing the MB and testing it outside the case is a good idea. When I assemble a PC I post the MB/Processor-heatsink before I put it in the case, then after it post ok, put it in the case making sure the the spacers are in the correct place the MB. Then I repost the MB with the 6 items above if OK, then finish building the PC. John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.