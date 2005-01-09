Built a home PC but it won't boot up!!! Won't even start!!!

First you need to see if the PS works and is trying to start. When you try to turn it on, watch the fans. If they "twitch" and stop, this means the PS has shut down and this usually means an overload. Do you know if the MB has an LED to indicate the control voltage is on? If so, is it on? If you get no attempt to start the PC, it's possible that the a front panel switch connector is not properly connected to the MB. You should have a book that came with it and I would consult that to find where the connection is. You can even momentarily short these out to try and start the PC. A common problem with assembling PCs is metal standoffs in the MB tray of the case that short it out. One trick is to remove the entire board and place it on a non-metalic surface. Attach the PS connector and try to start the PS by manually jumping the start switch connection. If the fans run fine, reassemble everything in the case but watch carefully for these metal standoffs that do not have a matching hole in the MB. Hope this gives something to start with. Good luck.