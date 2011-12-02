The total watts look fine.
That unit is either a tri-rail or a quad-rail.......that might give you some grief.
Shop for a single rail unit......no fuss.
Hi guys im building a new gaming rig after 4 years, lol just to put it
into perspective iv got a Radeon 3850 now All advice is welcomed,
thanks heeeeaps! If u think I should make changes plz tell me, im
getting everything from umartApparently the 23inch LG monitor is the
best IPS LED monitor you can get in that price range. Sapphire ATI HD6950 2GB GDDR5 PCI-EInternet Price: $300.00
Intel Core i5 2500K Processor LGA1155 3.3GHz CPU AU$231.00
ASRock Z68 PRO3-M LGA 1155 Intel Z68 4x DDR3 2133 (OC)Internet Price: $112.00
Antec ATX TruePower 550WInternet Price: $102.00G
Skill 8G(2x4G) DDR3 1333MHZ PC3-10666 CL9(8GBRLInternet Price: $56.00
Seagate SATA3 1TB 7200RPM 32mb CacheInternet Price: $140.00
CoolerMaster Storm Scout Gaming Black Case With Red Led(NoPSU)Internet Price: $96.00
LG H24NS70 SATA 24X+- Super Multi DVDR BlackInternet Price: $21.00
Total: $1058
Monitor:LG IPS236V-PN 23" LED Slim IPS DVI HDMIInternet Price: $200.00