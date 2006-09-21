Desktops forum

by scarletgospels / September 21, 2006 9:37 AM PDT

Well, like the Subject title states, I'm on a budget of sorts... (something less than $850, preferably) see, I want a PC that's both Cutting-edge w/ digital entertainment & has Powerful performance features.
I'm just wondering, if eMachines T6536 would be that choice, I guess.

Another thing, if not that, what's another [good] alternative PC that has many Media Card Readers and/or Ports/Other(s) - for, the following if any: USB, VGA external connector(s), parallel port(s), 2 PS/2 ports (keyboard and mouse), audio ports - both on the front (if possible) as well as the back.


Thanks, in advance for any if not all input.

can't go wrong with an e machine on a budget..
by bklynrickel / September 21, 2006 9:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Budget PCs

i don't know that particular model.

yo'll want at least an amd 64 or intel eqivalent.

but e machines is a good choice.

a little upgrading like a new video card and power supply can and should be done.

that's one advantage of e machines. they are easily upgraded.

make sure you get one with a pci express slot for a video card.

best regards

Re: Budget PCs
by stonehkm / September 23, 2006 6:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Budget PCs

The eMachines T6536 would be a good choice. Just enough dual channel memory (double it suggested). Add a minimum 400 watt power supply and at a minimum a x1300 PRO 256MB DDR2 video card, all within your budget including the machine and you are good to go...including Vista Premium with Aero and Glass should you wish to get it:)
NewEgg.com is a good source for the upgraded components.

