Budget PCs

i don't know that particular model.
yo'll want at least an amd 64 or intel eqivalent.
but e machines is a good choice.
a little upgrading like a new video card and power supply can and should be done.
that's one advantage of e machines. they are easily upgraded.
make sure you get one with a pci express slot for a video card.
Well, like the Subject title states, I'm on a budget of sorts... (something less than $850, preferably) see, I want a PC that's both Cutting-edge w/ digital entertainment & has Powerful performance features.
I'm just wondering, if eMachines T6536 would be that choice, I guess.
Another thing, if not that, what's another [good] alternative PC that has many Media Card Readers and/or Ports/Other(s) - for, the following if any: USB, VGA external connector(s), parallel port(s), 2 PS/2 ports (keyboard and mouse), audio ports - both on the front (if possible) as well as the back.
Thanks, in advance for any if not all input.