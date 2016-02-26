For the past two months or so I have been having trouble with my PC getting BSOD and then shutting down. The really strange thing is that after this happens I am unable to reboot the computer for a few days. Any attempt to restart the computer immediately or even hours later or the next day just results in my computer just attempting to power on repeatedly. I can hear it powering up for a few seconds, fans spinning and lights in the case turn on but before it gets as far as displaying anything at all on the screen it will power off again and automatically try power back on again. This process will repeat itself indefinitely and because it never gets as far as displaying anything on the screen I can't boot into safe mode or do anything really to troubleshoot. However if I hold the power button in until the computer stops trying to turn on and leave it for 2-3 days then try power it on it will usually work perfectly as if nothing was ever wrong! It may then work for a few hours or a day or two before I get another BSOD and have to leave the damn thing turned off for a couple of days again!!!





What can be causing this and how do I fix it? I really do not understand why this just randomly happens, I'm not usually doing anything intensive on the computer when it crashes and why can I not power the computer back on until days later??





Attached are screenshots showing my PC info and BSOD dumps as viewed in BlueScreenView.



http://imageshack.com/a/img922/2773/7NLI0H.png

http://imageshack.com/a/img921/8430/zH9mkJ.png

http://imageshack.com/a/img924/7624/jEOhGx.png