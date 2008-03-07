BSOD (on shutdown or Ctrl+Alt+Del)

Hi, I hope someone can help cause I am soo confused! I have been running Windows Vista Home Premium for a while now with no problems, however I have now started getting a Blue Screen Of Death everytime I try to shutdown or if I press Ctrl+Alt+Del.

When I start the PC up again Windows advises that it is recovering for a serious error and that Superfetch stopped working. If I start in safe mode it works fine.

I did a system restore to before the problem started happening but it didn't help. I have not installed any new software that I can think of... well apart form updates for my security software (Firewall - Zone Alarm, Anti-virus - AVG, Avast, Anti-Spyware - Windows Defender (and I was running AVG spyware but I have just noticed that it has dissapeared). I have since installed Spyware Terminator and Ad-Aware, but nothing has found threats apart from Windows Defender that has flagged Win32/Advantageas a low threat, but that has been there for ages.

I tryed running a couple of registry fix programs before I restored the system; Registry Mechanic and CCleaner. They found loads of errors and fixed them all but I am still getting the BSOD.

The only other thing that I can think to mention that wireless card seems to be a but sluggish when I first start the PC and I have been asked to reconfigure it about 4 times over the last week.



The BSOD problem details the last time I tried to shutdown were...



Problem signature:

Problem Event Name: BlueScreen

OS Version: 6.0.6000.2.0.0.768.3

Locale ID: 2057



Additional information about the problem:

BCCode: 1000008e

BCP1: C0000006

BCP2: 81E067B1

BCP3: A9015B24

BCP4: 00000000

OS Version: 6_0_6000

Service Pack: 0_0

Product: 768_1



Files that help describe the problem:

C:\Windows\Minidump\Mini030708-02.dmp

C:\Users\Steph\AppData\Local\Temp\WER-588544-0.sysdata.xml

C:\Users\Steph\AppData\Local\Temp\WER901E.tmp.version.txt



I have got a funny feeling the hexadecimal codes keep changing though.



Sorry I know I have gone on a bit, but I reckoned the more I tell the better. If anyone knows what is causing this I would be most greatful... especially if you know how to fix it too without having to re-build.



Thanx.