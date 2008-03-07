BSOD (on shutdown or Ctrl+Alt+Del)

Windows Vista forum

by daftcowuk / March 7, 2008 7:26 AM PST

Hi, I hope someone can help cause I am soo confused! I have been running Windows Vista Home Premium for a while now with no problems, however I have now started getting a Blue Screen Of Death everytime I try to shutdown or if I press Ctrl+Alt+Del.
When I start the PC up again Windows advises that it is recovering for a serious error and that Superfetch stopped working. If I start in safe mode it works fine.
I did a system restore to before the problem started happening but it didn't help. I have not installed any new software that I can think of... well apart form updates for my security software (Firewall - Zone Alarm, Anti-virus - AVG, Avast, Anti-Spyware - Windows Defender (and I was running AVG spyware but I have just noticed that it has dissapeared). I have since installed Spyware Terminator and Ad-Aware, but nothing has found threats apart from Windows Defender that has flagged Win32/Advantageas a low threat, but that has been there for ages.
I tryed running a couple of registry fix programs before I restored the system; Registry Mechanic and CCleaner. They found loads of errors and fixed them all but I am still getting the BSOD.
The only other thing that I can think to mention that wireless card seems to be a but sluggish when I first start the PC and I have been asked to reconfigure it about 4 times over the last week.

The BSOD problem details the last time I tried to shutdown were...

Problem signature:
Problem Event Name: BlueScreen
OS Version: 6.0.6000.2.0.0.768.3
Locale ID: 2057

Additional information about the problem:
BCCode: 1000008e
BCP1: C0000006
BCP2: 81E067B1
BCP3: A9015B24
BCP4: 00000000
OS Version: 6_0_6000
Service Pack: 0_0
Product: 768_1

Files that help describe the problem:
C:\Windows\Minidump\Mini030708-02.dmp
C:\Users\Steph\AppData\Local\Temp\WER-588544-0.sysdata.xml
C:\Users\Steph\AppData\Local\Temp\WER901E.tmp.version.txt

I have got a funny feeling the hexadecimal codes keep changing though.

Sorry I know I have gone on a bit, but I reckoned the more I tell the better. If anyone knows what is causing this I would be most greatful... especially if you know how to fix it too without having to re-build.

Thanx.

The problem with registry repair programs are
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 8, 2008 3:40 AM PST
BSOD (Shutdown and ctrl+alt+del)
by daftcowuk / March 10, 2008 6:10 AM PDT

Thanx for getting back to me. I tried everything it suggested on the link you posted. Unfortunatly I have still not managed to fix the problem.
I checked the services and superfetch wasn't started but it was set to automatic. I started it manually but it didn't help and it is not starting automatically when I restart.
I ran the sfc/SCANNOW and it said...

Verification 100% complete. Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files but was unable to fix some of them.
Details are included in the CBS.Log windir\Logs\CBS\CNS.log. For example
C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log

This means nothing to me. I tried to follow the path but it says that Access Is Denied.

Any ideas?

That could be this bug.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 10, 2008 6:29 AM PDT
Corrected LINK here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 10, 2008 6:30 AM PDT
BSOD (on Shutdown and Ctrl+Alt+Del)
by daftcowuk / March 10, 2008 4:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Corrected LINK here.

I gave up in the end and just re-installed windows and it is working perfectly again.

I really appreciate the help you gave me anyway.

Thanx.

