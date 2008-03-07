BSOD (on shutdown or Ctrl+Alt+Del)

Some create more issues than they solve. Let's look to before their use and see why you ran it.
BSOD on shutdown or C-A-D and "superfetch."
Armed with this, read http://www.vistax64.com/vista-general/69726-superfetch-has-stopped-working.html and I'll agree you should duplicate what they did as well as consider that the final answer is what I will agree with.
Bob
Hi, I hope someone can help cause I am soo confused! I have been running Windows Vista Home Premium for a while now with no problems, however I have now started getting a Blue Screen Of Death everytime I try to shutdown or if I press Ctrl+Alt+Del.
When I start the PC up again Windows advises that it is recovering for a serious error and that Superfetch stopped working. If I start in safe mode it works fine.
I did a system restore to before the problem started happening but it didn't help. I have not installed any new software that I can think of... well apart form updates for my security software (Firewall - Zone Alarm, Anti-virus - AVG, Avast, Anti-Spyware - Windows Defender (and I was running AVG spyware but I have just noticed that it has dissapeared). I have since installed Spyware Terminator and Ad-Aware, but nothing has found threats apart from Windows Defender that has flagged Win32/Advantageas a low threat, but that has been there for ages.
I tryed running a couple of registry fix programs before I restored the system; Registry Mechanic and CCleaner. They found loads of errors and fixed them all but I am still getting the BSOD.
The only other thing that I can think to mention that wireless card seems to be a but sluggish when I first start the PC and I have been asked to reconfigure it about 4 times over the last week.
The BSOD problem details the last time I tried to shutdown were...
Problem signature:
Problem Event Name: BlueScreen
OS Version: 6.0.6000.2.0.0.768.3
Locale ID: 2057
Additional information about the problem:
BCCode: 1000008e
BCP1: C0000006
BCP2: 81E067B1
BCP3: A9015B24
BCP4: 00000000
OS Version: 6_0_6000
Service Pack: 0_0
Product: 768_1
Files that help describe the problem:
C:\Windows\Minidump\Mini030708-02.dmp
C:\Users\Steph\AppData\Local\Temp\WER-588544-0.sysdata.xml
C:\Users\Steph\AppData\Local\Temp\WER901E.tmp.version.txt
I have got a funny feeling the hexadecimal codes keep changing though.
Sorry I know I have gone on a bit, but I reckoned the more I tell the better. If anyone knows what is causing this I would be most greatful... especially if you know how to fix it too without having to re-build.
Thanx.