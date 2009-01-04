Computer Help forum

BSOD Driver_IRQL_Not_Less_Or_Equal

by angryseals / January 4, 2009 2:51 AM PST

Hello everyone,
I'm getting a BSOD with the title Driver_IRQL_Not_Less_Or_Equal every few hours that I use my computer. I first received the error about 2 months ago (the computer is only 3 months old), but didn't think anything of it because I didn't receive another error for quite some time. However, they are now increasing in frequency. Nothing in particular seems to trigger the errors. I did not update any drivers between the time I purchased the computer and when the errors started. Since then, I have replaced my graphics card driver and my network adapter driver, as both were old. Besides this error, the only manner in which my computer acts strangely is my mouse, which is several years old and occasionally moves of its own accord. NOD32 shows my computer virus, spyware and malware free.

As far as my system goes:
Vista Home Premium 64 Bit, Service Pack 1
Processor: E8400
Memory: 4GB
Video: nVidia GeForce 9600 GT
Sound: Realtek High Definition Audio
Motherboard: ASUS P5N-E SLI

I have all of the crash files, but I can't seem to find the button to attach files on here. Please let me know if you need anymore information. Thanks for your help in advance.

4 total posts
Collapse -
Make that call.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 4, 2009 3:38 AM PST

A 3 month old PC would still be in warranty. Call them and ask what to do next.
Bob

Collapse -
I'm trying
by angryseals / January 4, 2009 3:42 AM PST
In reply to: Make that call.

I got a great deal on a CyberPowerPC through Newegg, and the computer is under warranty. However, I can't use Newegg's tech support, and I've found it difficult to contact CyberPowerPC to this point. I'll keep trying, but anything I can do on my own would probably be best.

Collapse -
There will be some pain involved.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 4, 2009 3:51 AM PST
In reply to: I'm trying

Since it worked for a time you may have to void the warranty and that means we would open the box and try the usuals.

1. Dust it out.
2. Get some fresh CPU heatsink compound and refresh that area.
3. Let the cover off and re-test.

These flung together boxes are notorious for heat or just barely working issues. Good luck.
Bob

