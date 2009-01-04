BSOD Driver_IRQL_Not_Less_Or_Equal

Hello everyone,

I'm getting a BSOD with the title Driver_IRQL_Not_Less_Or_Equal every few hours that I use my computer. I first received the error about 2 months ago (the computer is only 3 months old), but didn't think anything of it because I didn't receive another error for quite some time. However, they are now increasing in frequency. Nothing in particular seems to trigger the errors. I did not update any drivers between the time I purchased the computer and when the errors started. Since then, I have replaced my graphics card driver and my network adapter driver, as both were old. Besides this error, the only manner in which my computer acts strangely is my mouse, which is several years old and occasionally moves of its own accord. NOD32 shows my computer virus, spyware and malware free.



As far as my system goes:

Vista Home Premium 64 Bit, Service Pack 1

Processor: E8400

Memory: 4GB

Video: nVidia GeForce 9600 GT

Sound: Realtek High Definition Audio

Motherboard: ASUS P5N-E SLI



I have all of the crash files, but I can't seem to find the button to attach files on here. Please let me know if you need anymore information. Thanks for your help in advance.