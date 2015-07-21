Computer Help forum

Question

Browsing history mysteriously opening on another computer

by erin252 / July 21, 2015 8:27 AM PDT

I have a question about something strange happening in my small office. We use Macs, on Yosemite, and we have our own server. Every once in a while, seemingly randomly, I find that sites that I have previously had open on my desk computer in Google Chrome have opened somehow on our conference room computer in Safari. Not all tabs, not necessarily things that are presently open, and not all the time. My iCloud login is used on both computers for the Calendar application. How does that even happen? Would browsing incognito prevent it? Thanks!

Answer
Off the wall guess
by Steven Haninger / July 21, 2015 8:38 AM PDT

Perhaps your browsers have been synced in the cloud. Look into such settings.

Answer
(NT) Sounds like a sync feature.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 21, 2015 12:45 PM PDT
Answer
(NT) uncheck safari option in icloud settings
by renegade600 / July 21, 2015 12:56 PM PDT
Safari already unchecked
by erin252 / July 22, 2015 6:12 AM PDT

Safari was already unchecked on icloud. Plus, I was using google chrome on my computer.

Chrome has a sync feature too.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 22, 2015 6:52 AM PDT

So far it sounds like it synced. For chrome, log out of chrome. Here's how.

In the top-right corner of the browser window, click the Chrome menu .
Select Settings.
Under "Sign in," click Disconnect your Google Account.
In the confirmation dialog that appears, click Disconnect account.

Trying this!
by erin252 / July 22, 2015 9:04 AM PDT

Thank you!

Answer
Maybe...
by James Denison / July 22, 2015 7:08 AM PDT

...someone else visits the same sites, or maybe someone is watching you on or from it .

