Browsing history mysteriously opening on another computer

Perhaps your browsers have been synced in the cloud. Look into such settings.
I have a question about something strange happening in my small office. We use Macs, on Yosemite, and we have our own server. Every once in a while, seemingly randomly, I find that sites that I have previously had open on my desk computer in Google Chrome have opened somehow on our conference room computer in Safari. Not all tabs, not necessarily things that are presently open, and not all the time. My iCloud login is used on both computers for the Calendar application. How does that even happen? Would browsing incognito prevent it? Thanks!