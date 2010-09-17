Browser/program hijacked

JZA..



Without knowing the exact name of the "sketchy brand software antivirus", it would be difficult to offer a specific removal method catered to your infection. That said, there are certain things which are " a given". Most importantly, it's necessary to "kill" the malicious process. Rkill (by Grinler) should do that for you. The instructions for Rkill are in the (randomly picked) removal guide below.



Read this removal guide. Scroll down to "Automated Removal Instructions using Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware" and follow EACH and EVERY step. It may be overkill (no pun intended) but it should "do the job".



As noted in #2, if the infection you have does not allow you to download the tools, you're going to have to download the files on another computer and transfer them to yours.



It's imperative Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware (MBAM) be updated prior to its use.



In order for MBAM to complete the infection process, you will need to reboot. Reboot back into "Safe Mode with Networking" and run another scan. Once you receive a clean report, you can boot into Normal Mode and run one more scan.



As also noted, check your LAN settings, to verify they haven't been changed to use a proxy server.



You stated you were unable to open any programs. If it remains to be the case at this point, and you're unable to run MBAM, please read this post where it explains how to rename the files.



If you have any problems along the way, please don't hesitate to post back and ask.



Best of luck..

Carol