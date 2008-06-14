Browser keeps closing

Browser Seamonkey 1.1.8
Every time I try to access this website www.art-e-zine.co.uk/vintageresources.html my browser shuts down. This is with IE 7 and FireFox.
I'm using Windows Xp
The most remarkable thing with this site is that it uses Java. I'd start with uninstalling all Java from Control Panel>Add/remove software, then reinstall the latest version (Java 6 update 6) from www.java.com.
Even if it isn't the problem, it won't harm to have the latest version.
Kees
That site also froze my Firefox browser and I noticed an applet "count" was starting. The browser just froze, but didn't close down. I had to use the Task Manager to end it.
When I checked my Java Console in the Control Panel, (I had to use Classic view in the Control Panel to see it), my version was 6.4, so I updated it.
I was only offered Java 6.5, and not 6.6. Did I miss something?
Even when I closed the console down and restarted it to search for updates, I didn't get a 6.6.
But, the browser works now with that site,
Mark
This is what java.com offers if I download from Firefox:
Java for Windows - Firefox/Mozilla
Recommended Version 6 Update 6 (filesize: ~ 7.1 MB)
Windows Vista, XP, 2000, 2003 Server
I didn't yet install it, and the java I installed on March 6, calls itself jre1.6.0_05.
Anyway, glad to see it runs with the latest Java. That might be the solution for the OP also.
Kees
We tend to forget, (at least I do), that Java is even installed in our browsers if we have no problem with web pages.
Unless a web page is constructed of all Java, (I have never seen one), browsers will normally skip over any Java elements within the code of a web page if the browser does not have Java enabled or installed. The web site should still load normally, but some 'bells and whistles' may not be activated.
In this web site, www.art-e-zine.co.uk/vintageresources.html , the Java seems to relate to a counter. Although I can't see a counter on that page, (counters count the number of visitors to the web page), I do see the counter displayed on other pages on the site. But if a browser is not Java enabled then the counter applet will not start, but that does not mean the web page will fail.
I am not sure if MSJava is compatible with Sun Java. I suspect not as MSJava, now discontinued, is some years old and this web site needs Sun Java 6.5, (or 6.6), to run the applets.
I don't think you lose any of the flavor of the web site of your version if Java is not supported there.
Mark
