Browser keeps closing

We tend to forget, (at least I do), that Java is even installed in our browsers if we have no problem with web pages.



Unless a web page is constructed of all Java, (I have never seen one), browsers will normally skip over any Java elements within the code of a web page if the browser does not have Java enabled or installed. The web site should still load normally, but some 'bells and whistles' may not be activated.



In this web site, www.art-e-zine.co.uk/vintageresources.html , the Java seems to relate to a counter. Although I can't see a counter on that page, (counters count the number of visitors to the web page), I do see the counter displayed on other pages on the site. But if a browser is not Java enabled then the counter applet will not start, but that does not mean the web page will fail.



I am not sure if MSJava is compatible with Sun Java. I suspect not as MSJava, now discontinued, is some years old and this web site needs Sun Java 6.5, (or 6.6), to run the applets.



I don't think you lose any of the flavor of the web site of your version if Java is not supported there.



Mark