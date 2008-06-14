Computer Help forum

Browser keeps closing

by patricia.macmicken / June 14, 2008 11:49 PM PDT

Every time I try to access this website www.art-e-zine.co.uk/vintageresources.html my browser shuts down. This is with IE 7 and FireFox.

I'm using Windows Xp

Collapse -
Fine here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2008 12:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Browser keeps closing

Browser Seamonkey 1.1.8
Java Version 6 Update 5 (build 1.6.0_05-b13)

Collapse -
Re: browser keeps closing
by Kees Bakker / June 15, 2008 1:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Browser keeps closing

The most remarkable thing with this site is that it uses Java. I'd start with uninstalling all Java from Control Panel>Add/remove software, then reinstall the latest version (Java 6 update 6) from www.java.com.
Even if it isn't the problem, it won't harm to have the latest version.

Kees

Collapse -
Interesting.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 15, 2008 5:20 AM PDT

That site also froze my Firefox browser and I noticed an applet "count" was starting. The browser just froze, but didn't close down. I had to use the Task Manager to end it.

When I checked my Java Console in the Control Panel, (I had to use Classic view in the Control Panel to see it), my version was 6.4, so I updated it.

I was only offered Java 6.5, and not 6.6. Did I miss something?

Even when I closed the console down and restarted it to search for updates, I didn't get a 6.6.

But, the browser works now with that site, Happy

Mark

Collapse -
Strange.
by Kees Bakker / June 15, 2008 5:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Interesting.

This is what java.com offers if I download from Firefox:

Java for Windows - Firefox/Mozilla
Recommended Version 6 Update 6 (filesize: ~ 7.1 MB)
Windows Vista, XP, 2000, 2003 Server

I didn't yet install it, and the java I installed on March 6, calls itself jre1.6.0_05.

Anyway, glad to see it runs with the latest Java. That might be the solution for the OP also.

Kees

Collapse -
Thanks to all of you
by patricia.macmicken / June 15, 2008 5:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Interesting.

I unistalled and reinstalled Java, and I can now access the website.

Pat M

Collapse -
I'm confused.
by Bob__B / June 15, 2008 7:13 AM PDT

W98se
FF 2.14

I have no problems viewing this site.

I do NOT have java enabled in FF.

I do NOT have Sun java installed.

I do have MS java installed.

Are we saying that the enable/disable java in FF has no effect?

Are we saying that FF can use MS java?

Collapse -
Deconfusing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2008 7:22 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm confused.

1. That site doesn't work for everyone.

2. Are we saying that the enable/disable java in FF has no effect?
No.

3. Are we saying that FF can use MS java?
Yes.

Collapse -
Slightly less confused.
by Bob__B / June 15, 2008 8:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Deconfusing.

If that site does need java to be able to view it.

How is it that I can view it with java disabled in FF?

Collapse -
Looks different here with Java on and off.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2008 8:54 AM PDT

Sorry but are we overanalysing?

Collapse -
Bob makes a good point.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 15, 2008 6:20 PM PDT

We tend to forget, (at least I do), that Java is even installed in our browsers if we have no problem with web pages.

Unless a web page is constructed of all Java, (I have never seen one), browsers will normally skip over any Java elements within the code of a web page if the browser does not have Java enabled or installed. The web site should still load normally, but some 'bells and whistles' may not be activated.

In this web site, www.art-e-zine.co.uk/vintageresources.html , the Java seems to relate to a counter. Although I can't see a counter on that page, (counters count the number of visitors to the web page), I do see the counter displayed on other pages on the site. But if a browser is not Java enabled then the counter applet will not start, but that does not mean the web page will fail.

I am not sure if MSJava is compatible with Sun Java. I suspect not as MSJava, now discontinued, is some years old and this web site needs Sun Java 6.5, (or 6.6), to run the applets.

I don't think you lose any of the flavor of the web site of your version if Java is not supported there.

Mark

Collapse -
Thanks.
by Bob__B / June 15, 2008 10:05 PM PDT

That makes sense.
It's pieces of the page that use java and not the whole page.
That would explain why I could view the page...sans java... but not realize I was missing something.

