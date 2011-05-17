browser hijack.tubby question

Jasmine..



It would be important to know exactly which Webroot product you have installed. You wrote 'Webroot antispyware antivirus'. If it's Webroot's AntiVirus with Spyweeper, or any of Webroot's products which has an anti-virus component, it could be causing a conflict with Norton 360. And in turn, could be (but not necessarily is) the cause of your freezing problems.



More than one anti-virus program is not advisable. Conflicts can arise when running both simultaneously. It's specifically why I asked which security programs are running in real-time. Two A/V's can cause instability issues, crashes, freezing issues , false positives and slew of other problems. Consider it as both competing with each other. It's one case, where "more is NOT better". The general rule is one A/V. And one Firewall.



I don't know if it's why you're experiencing freezing issues, but it's possible. IF you do have the two installed, you're going to have to uninstall one of them. It shouldn't take long to find out, if it's the cause of your problem.



If it's Norton 360, you chose to remove, it's best to use the "[url=http://us.norton.com/support/kb/web_view.jsp?wv_type=public_web&docurl=20080710133834EN&ln=en_US]Norton Removal Tool". Norton tends to dig deep into the system. The tool will get rid of any stubborn, or leftover files.



Let us know how you make out..

Carol