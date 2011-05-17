browser hijack.tubby question

Jasmine..
I read your other thread. I see you tried various troubleshooting steps, to include implementing Grif's instructions. I gather there was no problem running Rkill and the other tools. A few questions.
You wrote in your original post (the other forum), that after the system initially froze, "i restarted my computer in safe mode and ran my antivirus antispyware and it quarentened and delted a trojan and adware".
Do you remember the name of the trojan you removed? And where it was located? Additionally, would you kindly share with us the name of all the security programs running in real-time.
I'm under the assumption, you removed a trojan, prior to having SUPERAntiSpyware remove Hijacker Tubby. Correct me if I'm wrong.
In the meantime, give the following scanners a try.
ESET's Online Scanner - Their FAQ and Help sections should answer any questions you might have.
http://www.eset.com/us/online-scanner
Hitman Pro 3.5 - It's free to use without a license. If a virus is found, you will receive a free 30-day license to remove the threat.
http://www.surfright.nl/en/downloads
I'm not that familiar with Vista, but when researching the symptoms you described, I was surprised to see they're not uncommon to Vista. I found numerous posts, just like yours.
If the above scanners don't find anything, there are a couple of other things to try, in order to definitively rule out a malware issue.
Let us know how you make out..
Carol
recently my internet has been freezing after ten minutes of use to the point that i have to manually restart my computer. i went through all the processes of flash,java,add ons etc. but i ran an anitvirus and it found something called browser hijack.tubby ,it said it removed it but my internet is still acting up. does anybody know anything about this virus?
i have a 2007 hp notebook windows vista
-jasmine