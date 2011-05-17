Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

browser hijack.tubby question

by jasminecal30 / May 17, 2011 2:50 AM PDT

recently my internet has been freezing after ten minutes of use to the point that i have to manually restart my computer. i went through all the processes of flash,java,add ons etc. but i ran an anitvirus and it found something called browser hijack.tubby ,it said it removed it but my internet is still acting up. does anybody know anything about this virus?
i have a 2007 hp notebook windows vista
-jasmine

Some questions. Some suggestions.
by Carol~ Moderator / May 17, 2011 8:07 AM PDT

Jasmine..

I read your other thread. I see you tried various troubleshooting steps, to include implementing Grif's instructions. I gather there was no problem running Rkill and the other tools. A few questions.

You wrote in your original post (the other forum), that after the system initially froze, "i restarted my computer in safe mode and ran my antivirus antispyware and it quarentened and delted a trojan and adware".

Do you remember the name of the trojan you removed? And where it was located? Additionally, would you kindly share with us the name of all the security programs running in real-time.

I'm under the assumption, you removed a trojan, prior to having SUPERAntiSpyware remove Hijacker Tubby. Correct me if I'm wrong.

In the meantime, give the following scanners a try.

ESET's Online Scanner - Their FAQ and Help sections should answer any questions you might have.
http://www.eset.com/us/online-scanner

Hitman Pro 3.5 - It's free to use without a license. If a virus is found, you will receive a free 30-day license to remove the threat.
http://www.surfright.nl/en/downloads

I'm not that familiar with Vista, but when researching the symptoms you described, I was surprised to see they're not uncommon to Vista. I found numerous posts, just like yours.

If the above scanners don't find anything, there are a couple of other things to try, in order to definitively rule out a malware issue.

Let us know how you make out..
Carol

Re:
by jasminecal30 / May 18, 2011 3:07 AM PDT

yes i removed the trojan before i ended up running the superanitspyware, i was using webroot when it found it . i dont remember the name of it but i went back in the history of what it quarentend but this is all the info it gave me

HKLM\SOFTWARE\microsoft\windows NT\Current\Drivers32\msacm.l3codecp\

HKCR\searchtoolbarlib.Csearchtoolbarlmpl\HKCR\searchtoolbarlib.csearchtoolbarimpl.1\

HKCR\CLSID\{9d425283-d487-4337-bab6-ab8354a81457}\c:\users\jasmine\desktop\softonic-us-silent-2.exe

c:\program files\search toolbar\searchtoolbarupdater.exe

c:\program files\search toolbar\searchtoolbaruninstall.exec:\program files\search toolbar\searchtoolbar.dll

superantispyware found :browser hijaker.tubby
hitmanpro found:iexplorer.exe and
explorer.exe and
C:\users\jasmine\appdata\local\temp\rarsfx0\procs\

RE: Re
by Carol~ Moderator / May 18, 2011 5:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:

Jasmine..

You failed to mention the results of the ESET scan. You also failed to mention, which security programs you have running in real-time. At this point, in addition to cleaning all your temporary files, I would ask you to consider the below.

Given the information, I can only render a guess, whether I think it's malware-related, or system-related. Some in your position, were able to resolve their Vista freezing issues, by simply changing from Windows AERO theme. Most found additional trouble-shooting steps were necessary.

That said, I still feel it's important to make certain you're clean and malware free. In order to (completely) rule it out, I would suggest posting at a forum, which utilizes certain diagnostic (and removal) tools we don't use here.

You will find a list of designated HijackThis forums, listed on the left side of this page. They are better equipped to see what's going on within your system. Please be patient, as they're usually busy. But they WILL get to you.

Best of luck..
Carol

Re:
by jasminecal30 / May 18, 2011 8:10 AM PDT
In reply to: RE: Re

the ESET scan took too long to run so my internet was freezing before it would finish so then it would freeze and never complete its scan. does real time mean what i run on my computer on a daily basis? cause i run norton 360 and webroot antispyware anti virus. Thanks for the help ill check out that forum! Happy

Norton 360 and Webroot A/V
by Carol~ Moderator / May 18, 2011 9:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:

Jasmine..

It would be important to know exactly which Webroot product you have installed. You wrote 'Webroot antispyware antivirus'. If it's Webroot's AntiVirus with Spyweeper, or any of Webroot's products which has an anti-virus component, it could be causing a conflict with Norton 360. And in turn, could be (but not necessarily is) the cause of your freezing problems.

More than one anti-virus program is not advisable. Conflicts can arise when running both simultaneously. It's specifically why I asked which security programs are running in real-time. Two A/V's can cause instability issues, crashes, freezing issues, false positives and slew of other problems. Consider it as both competing with each other. It's one case, where "more is NOT better". The general rule is one A/V. And one Firewall.

I don't know if it's why you're experiencing freezing issues, but it's possible. IF you do have the two installed, you're going to have to uninstall one of them. It shouldn't take long to find out, if it's the cause of your problem.

If it's Norton 360, you chose to remove, it's best to use the "[url=http://us.norton.com/support/kb/web_view.jsp?wv_type=public_web&docurl=20080710133834EN&ln=en_US]Norton Removal Tool". Norton tends to dig deep into the system. The tool will get rid of any stubborn, or leftover files.

Let us know how you make out..
Carol

