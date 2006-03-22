You basically have to play the percentages if you want to have any font except serif, sans-serif, or monospace.
The operating system is what defines what fonts the browser can display. While most people who have Windows 95 2nd Ed. or higher will have webdings and will see the font as you meant it, there will be the Windows users who did a custom install and skipped the fonts, or users of Mac OS, UNIX, or Palm who may not have the same font installed.
HTML can display some special characters like copyright, yen, and ligatures (listed at http://www.w3.org/MarkUp/html-spec/html-spec_13.html).
Does anybody's browser have webdings/wingdings fonts?
I'm just wondering why certain fonts are not included in browsers, as they are in word processors.
Most of us are forced to use images as a result, which generally slows down the web.