Browser check

I found my answer, I have this software installed on my Dell desktop called Belarc Advisor which I updated today and in the detail list of everything on this desktop computer it listed this:
Microsoft Corporation - Internet Explorer Version 7.00.6000.17023
If I had not had Belarc Advisor already installed on this computer and not known about it I'd still like to know how I could have found my computer's browser information. I knew it was Internet Explorer, the only thing I didn't know was which version I had, now I know. Feel free to chime in to let me know how I could have found this information out if Belarc Advisor hadn't already been installed on my computer. By the way how often should you update Belarc Advisor? Every day when I update my SuperAntiSpyware, my Avast, my Malwarebytes and such or not?
I hate to ask this because I should know but where do I go on both of my computers to check to see which version of Internet Explorer I have? When I signed in on my desktop to check my Yahoo email up popped this huge box telling me to upgrade to IE8. I don't know if I already have IE8 on my Dell desktop or if I still have IE7 instead.