Brother HL-2240D Toner Tray Problem Solved

I'd like to pay it forward a little bit. We had a jammed cartridge for quite a while and I worked out how to release it.



There is a release lever that is supposed to be attached to the panel you open to get to the cartridge. It sits on the left. Our release lever was not attached to the panel, and so the cartridge was locked in. When the lever comes out, the toner tray is released and can easily be slid out; if the lever is in due to not being attached to the panel, you can't remove the toner tray - it appears jammed on the left.



I took images to explain better, but don't see the facility to submit them here to supplement my explanation and help.



If this helps anyone else with the same problem (jammed toner cartridge for a Brother HL-2240D laser printer), I'm just glad to have shared this information.