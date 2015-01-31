Peripherals forum

Tip

Brother HL-2240D Toner Tray Problem Solved

by Geckomayhem / January 31, 2015 4:49 PM PST

I'd like to pay it forward a little bit. We had a jammed cartridge for quite a while and I worked out how to release it.

There is a release lever that is supposed to be attached to the panel you open to get to the cartridge. It sits on the left. Our release lever was not attached to the panel, and so the cartridge was locked in. When the lever comes out, the toner tray is released and can easily be slid out; if the lever is in due to not being attached to the panel, you can't remove the toner tray - it appears jammed on the left.

I took images to explain better, but don't see the facility to submit them here to supplement my explanation and help.

If this helps anyone else with the same problem (jammed toner cartridge for a Brother HL-2240D laser printer), I'm just glad to have shared this information.

Post a reply
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Brother HL-2240D Toner Tray Problem Solved
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Brother HL-2240D Toner Tray Problem Solved
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
When I want to share pictures I use
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 1, 2015 12:49 AM PST

Imgur, Photobucket or a dropbox link.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Really good pictures.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 1, 2015 11:53 PM PST

Nice effort!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks for the tip!
by JWNIELD / May 10, 2016 7:10 PM PDT

This was driving me insane. Same issue with the HL-2270DW. So simple once you find that lever. Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks!
by Majgir / November 27, 2016 7:35 AM PST

Thanks for your help, I would have never noticed the release lever.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Fixed!
by pschommer00 / June 18, 2017 7:29 AM PDT

Thanks for posting this. I was having the same problem and this quickly led me to the simple yet obscure solution.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Also Works for HL2130
by hhmoses / January 28, 2018 5:30 AM PST

Thousand thanks! its 2018 and this advice is still sound! Crazy how Brother has not picked up on this and made amendments to their troubleshooting!

Anyways, Thanks again!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wow!! Problem solved
by Ctrbecky / February 21, 2018 3:50 PM PST

Thank you so much for posting this! You didn’t have to take the time to post it, but you saved me a lot of time and grief. Totally works.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Peripherals forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.