Broken Graphics Card or Motherboard?

Once second, I was kicking Nazi booty in Call of Duty: World at War; the next, my screen goes all pixel-y!



The artifacts come and go; however, they are present at the Windows start screen, which leaves me to believe it's hardware related.



I'm positive it's not a virus, 'cause I reformatted my system right after all these problems started, & it didn't seem to help (screen still looks all Tron-ish)



I'd provide my system specs, but I don't even know HOW to find them on my computer. So, I'll just tell you my basic info:



I have a Dell XPS 400 or maybe 500? It's barely a year old. (& pricey, so if my Dad finds out I broke it, I'm SCREWED) I run Windows Vista 32.bit, and I have a Nvidea 8400 (Pretty sure?) I tried calling Dell tech support, but they kept trying to direct me to the sales department, and I kind-of have an awful Brooklyn accent, so they understood me as much as I understood them. (It took me ten minutes to tell the computer my Dell Service Code)





I'm not a heavy computer user; other than occasionally playing games, I just use my computer to read emails and comment on Facebook. (& to hire starving college students to write my English Lit papers when the need arises)



Other info:



I updated my drivers, but that didn't seem to help; I'm also pretty vigilant when it comes to computer dust, so I don't think that could be the issue.



*Personally, I think it's the Motherboard, considering that I run my graphics at a low frame-rate, and Dell motherboards die frequently (that's how my last desktop went to Heaven)



So, um, help? Please?



& can you try to put your info in terms a teenage girl can understand?