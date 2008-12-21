Broken Graphics Card or Motherboard?

More at http://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/186/1010186/dell-models-defective-nvidia
This and the 8600 issue has spead beyond the initial laptops and we see it in the desktops now.
It's not you, it's the Nvidia card. If its under Dell's warranty, call and ask for them to swap it out.
Bob
Once second, I was kicking Nazi booty in Call of Duty: World at War; the next, my screen goes all pixel-y!
The artifacts come and go; however, they are present at the Windows start screen, which leaves me to believe it's hardware related.
I'm positive it's not a virus, 'cause I reformatted my system right after all these problems started, & it didn't seem to help (screen still looks all Tron-ish)
I'd provide my system specs, but I don't even know HOW to find them on my computer. So, I'll just tell you my basic info:
I have a Dell XPS 400 or maybe 500? It's barely a year old. (& pricey, so if my Dad finds out I broke it, I'm SCREWED) I run Windows Vista 32.bit, and I have a Nvidea 8400 (Pretty sure?) I tried calling Dell tech support, but they kept trying to direct me to the sales department, and I kind-of have an awful Brooklyn accent, so they understood me as much as I understood them. (It took me ten minutes to tell the computer my Dell Service Code)
I'm not a heavy computer user; other than occasionally playing games, I just use my computer to read emails and comment on Facebook. (& to hire starving college students to write my English Lit papers when the need arises)
Other info:
I updated my drivers, but that didn't seem to help; I'm also pretty vigilant when it comes to computer dust, so I don't think that could be the issue.
*Personally, I think it's the Motherboard, considering that I run my graphics at a low frame-rate, and Dell motherboards die frequently (that's how my last desktop went to Heaven)
So, um, help? Please?
& can you try to put your info in terms a teenage girl can understand?