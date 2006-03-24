bring back the icons from win wallpaper

Windows Legacy OS forum

by BarbieLee / March 24, 2006 2:33 AM PST

WinXP Pro, After being on continiously for several days, at times this system will suddenly drop all the programs and icons and leave me with nothing but the MS wallpaper of green rolling hills and blue skys. No keys will bring anything back. I have to kill the computer to reboot and everything works again.

Win 3.1, Win95, Win98 had a resources problem. When resources were used up the system froze. Am I running into a systems resources problem? How do I cure it?
thanks
Barb

Today we have spyware.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 24, 2006 2:37 AM PST

Or other pests. And then we have that other issue that Windows is not a 24x7 OS. It's a common misconception that you will never have to reboot Windows...

-> For now, see if your machine is clean according to Housecall and EWIDO.

You ask "Am I running into a systems resources problem? How do I cure it?" results in that it can not be cured as we can't open the source code to see where the issue is. But that's how this is. For now, try to have a spotless OS.

Best of luck,

Bob

Mr. Proffitt many thanks
by BarbieLee / March 24, 2006 3:12 AM PST
In reply to: Today we have spyware.

Sir,
Many times you have answered my questions with intelligent and timely responses. It seems no matter which forum I'm in, you are there handling my problems.

Please accept my sincere thanks.
Barb

Another and quicker way.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 24, 2006 4:07 AM PST

Try this. Log out and back in. I've done this when my desktop was messy and I needed a quick reboot.

Bob

nothing but MS wallpaper
by BarbieLee / March 24, 2006 9:25 AM PST

Sir,
Yes, I log off and back on when things slow down but now and then when WinXP suddenly dumps and goes to full screen MS wallpaper all the icons are gone. I have wallpaper an absolutely nothing else. No mouse, no keyboard, nothing but MS greenfield and blueskys.

Thanks again for every thing.
You are very kind.
Barb

If so, then tell about your pest control methods.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 24, 2006 9:33 AM PST

This is sounding unlike what happens after using Windows for a few months and more like a damaged OS.

What does HOUSECALL and EWIDO report?

Bob

pest killers
by BarbieLee / March 24, 2006 11:15 AM PST

Mr. Proffett, please don't waste your time. If you are curious, here it is. There are lots of high end programs on my computers hogging resources, HD, and memory. Trust me, Win 95 and Win 98 were crashing two or three times a day. Three months back I saved my data to DVD and it took four DVD disks to hold it. Please don't ask what programs I am running. Just say heavy and leave it at that.

always,
Barb


1: Panda Platinum running as primary full time. Firewall and all controls except web page security. (I don't surf the doggy or X sites) It still stops some pages from loading and asks if I want to proceed.
2: Lavasoft as a now and then cleanup tool
3: Spampal ditto
4: Spybot (search and destroy) now and then
5: a-squared was loaded and run (killed several hidden)
6: GiPo moveon is a default killer program designed to terminate programs that just won't leave. Click GiPo on to the reinstalling program and it will terminate it when windows is turned off.
7: TweakNow registry cleaner used a couple times to clean up registry.
8: CCleaner cleans up temp files

Panda has never really straightened up and run like it was supposed to. Panda tech and I worked on this for weeks off and on and I finally decided it wasn't worth fighting with. We think there is an anti virus program or even a virus running hidden keeping Panda from loading "auto file protection".

Short of wiping the disk with a low level format or installing a new disk, there doesn't seem to be a cure. I have thousands of hours stored on my HDs. Backed up to DVD to be sure.

I'm thinking of buying a new computer. Has to be able to handle graphics, CAD, several word processors, and photo editing. I'll do one or the other in a few months.

Somethings amiss.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 24, 2006 7:15 PM PST
In reply to: pest killers

At first it sounded like an OS that had been running for some time. But as we tossed it back and forth it's beginning to sound like a damaged OS.

We have other tools like Housecall and Ewido to try but let me state one thing.

-> The Panda episode is a clue that something is wrong with the machine. Some owners will call it otherwise but your major AV and more run without issue on clean, undamaged machines.

With the variety of damage that can be inflicted on Windows it's never a sure thing that the OS can be repaired. So I'm always ready with a spare hard disk to quickly load the OS and show Panda or other software working. Some won't do that...

Bob

