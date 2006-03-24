bring back the icons from win wallpaper

Or other pests. And then we have that other issue that Windows is not a 24x7 OS. It's a common misconception that you will never have to reboot Windows...
-> For now, see if your machine is clean according to Housecall and EWIDO.
You ask "Am I running into a systems resources problem? How do I cure it?" results in that it can not be cured as we can't open the source code to see where the issue is. But that's how this is. For now, try to have a spotless OS.
Best of luck,
Bob
WinXP Pro, After being on continiously for several days, at times this system will suddenly drop all the programs and icons and leave me with nothing but the MS wallpaper of green rolling hills and blue skys. No keys will bring anything back. I have to kill the computer to reboot and everything works again.
Win 3.1, Win95, Win98 had a resources problem. When resources were used up the system froze. Am I running into a systems resources problem? How do I cure it?
thanks
Barb