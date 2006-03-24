bring back the icons from win wallpaper

Mr. Proffett, please don't waste your time. If you are curious, here it is. There are lots of high end programs on my computers hogging resources, HD, and memory. Trust me, Win 95 and Win 98 were crashing two or three times a day. Three months back I saved my data to DVD and it took four DVD disks to hold it. Please don't ask what programs I am running. Just say heavy and leave it at that.



always,

Barb





1: Panda Platinum running as primary full time. Firewall and all controls except web page security. (I don't surf the doggy or X sites) It still stops some pages from loading and asks if I want to proceed.

2: Lavasoft as a now and then cleanup tool

3: Spampal ditto

4: Spybot (search and destroy) now and then

5: a-squared was loaded and run (killed several hidden)

6: GiPo moveon is a default killer program designed to terminate programs that just won't leave. Click GiPo on to the reinstalling program and it will terminate it when windows is turned off.

7: TweakNow registry cleaner used a couple times to clean up registry.

8: CCleaner cleans up temp files



Panda has never really straightened up and run like it was supposed to. Panda tech and I worked on this for weeks off and on and I finally decided it wasn't worth fighting with. We think there is an anti virus program or even a virus running hidden keeping Panda from loading "auto file protection".



Short of wiping the disk with a low level format or installing a new disk, there doesn't seem to be a cure. I have thousands of hours stored on my HDs. Backed up to DVD to be sure.



I'm thinking of buying a new computer. Has to be able to handle graphics, CAD, several word processors, and photo editing. I'll do one or the other in a few months.