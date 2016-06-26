Speakeasy forum

by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 26, 2016 12:14 PM PDT

Just in case you're fed up for the moment with the Clinton versus Trump debate, here's a summary of what happens in Europe right now regarding the Brexit (the UK leaving the European Union).

- The exit polls Thursday 23:00 for the referendum hinted at a 52-48 victory for the Remain (in the EU) side, but - quite unexpectedly - at 5:00 next morning it had turned into a 52-48 victory for the Leave (the EU) camp.
- Three days later the Labour party is in a crisis: half of the 'shadow cabinet' resigned because they doubt the leadership of the (rather left) Jeremy Corbyn.
- It's not much better with the Conservatives: Prime Minister David Cameron announced he will resign in October, and there's no clear successor. His study mate Boris Johnson, one of the leaders of the Leave-campaign and a possible although controversial candidate, is invisible after a short speech Friday.
- Scotland is talking about a new referendum to leave the UK and become (or stay) a member of the EU itself (for the easy export of fish, whisky and oil, and for receiving subsidies)
- Scotland also is talking about options to veto the leave if possible (62% of Scottish voters are against).
- People in protestant Northern Ireland start thinking it might be better to join the catholic Ireland (that the IRA was so vehemently fighting 50 years ago) than staying in the UK and leaving the EU.
- The procedure to leave the EU will only start if there's a formal request of the UK government to the European Council. That can happen anytime between next week or 2018 or after the next general elections, or maybe never, because the referendum was only advisory and the majority of the Commons are pro-Europe and pro-Remain.
- The negociations are supposed to take 2 years. That's 2 years of uncertainty.
- A request for a new referendum is already supported by 2.5 million voters. It's totally unclear, however, when this should happen.
- What will happen if a ormal request to leave is done and after 2 years of negociations a new referendum results in "Well, if these are the conditions and consequences, we prefer to stay, please" is unpredictable. But the EU won't be amused.
- In the mean time a financial crisis in Europe is looming and the refugees crisis is far from being solved.
- There's a general feeling in most of the EU countries that an increasing number of people are less than enthousiastic about the EU. And really nobody knows what to do about it.

I'm sure Mark and Dafydd would be able to tell much more.

Post was last edited on June 26, 2016 1:36 PM PDT

14 total posts
(NT) it is going to get interesting...
by renegade600 / June 26, 2016 12:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Brexit
Can't add much more than you wrote Kees.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / June 26, 2016 12:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Brexit

It was a shock to me to see the result when I woke up. The UK is gripped by uncertainty now and nobody seems to know what's happening. There's an ongoing petition for another referendum with 3 million signatures and counting (100,000 needed to force a debate).
Wales gets more out of the EU than it pays in and a lot of that is spent in the valleys where I live.
There's a lot of infighting in the two major parties with resignations and sackings so who knows what will happen?
http://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/heres-how-much-money-wales-11527889
Dafydd.
Note: Edit to include link.

Post was last edited on June 26, 2016 12:58 PM PDT

What I sense is something we sometimes see when people
by Steven Haninger / June 26, 2016 1:40 PM PDT

are hesitant to express their real feelings in public. They fear rejection if not with the majority but will act differently in the shelter of the polling place. In the US, it's clear to me that government is no longer respected as the ultimate problem solver. Rather, it's considered to be the ultimate problem creator. Perhaps now is the time for those who would govern to sit up and take notice of the mess that's been created and the lack of confidence people have in them.

Thanks for the informative link, Dafydd.
by drpruner / September 15, 2016 11:46 AM PDT

A couple of questions; aven't time to read the 60-page report mentioned. The US experience with Appalachia leads me to ask if any money went to minesite reclamation?
"Supported 229,110 people to gain qualifications" What does that mean? Qualified for the dole?
I didn't detect any numbers on income from sales of Welsh products to EU.

I just wondering about manufacturing
by renegade600 / June 26, 2016 1:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Brexit

I wonder what is going to happen regarding trade. for example, the company I work for closed all manufacturing in England last year, moved it to the states, then shipped the finished product back to England.

As I said things are going to get interesting. A lot will depend upon what is negotiated over the next year.

The EU was originally started to prevent another WW
by TONI H / June 26, 2016 2:16 PM PDT
In reply to: Brexit

and since so many countries who joined had high unemployment after WWII, they were able to travel easily to seek better jobs. However, the bad things that have happened over time were becoming worse and worse. Countries like Greece, who belongs to the EU and will never leave the EU BECAUSE of those bailouts that keep coming, with all their freebies and unbelievable union giveaways continued to cause that country to fall deeper and deeper in debt, relying on mainly two countries to continue to bail them out (the UK and Germany) placing a heavy burden on the taxpayers in those two countries with no benefit to those citizens. Housing got so expensive in the UK that no one could afford to buy anything anymore with the huge influx of immigrants coming in. The last ten years or so more and more of the original 28 EU countries have seen a large increase in terrorist attacks because of the open border policies they all have. And to make it even worse, you have Brussels dictating regulations on the UK et al with a court as a deciding factor when suits or complaints are filed regarding the huge restrictions being imposed is in another country altogether.

That would be like Canada having Mexico dictate its rules and regulations on it that they have to abide by and the court making the decisions in complaints down in Honduras. In the meantime, Canada swarmed with Mexicans and Hondurans taking a deep hold into their country getting all the same benefits that Canadians have whether they work or not to help pay for what they get and causing their economy to tank from rising costs that Canadian citizens can no longer afford because their taxes have to increase to pay for it all.

Those in the UK who wanted to 'remain' used heavy scare tactics and even worse they tried to play the 'racist' card to get people to feel guilty or ashamed of wanting to take control of their country back again and out of the hands of other countries dictating to them. As for those who keep saying that the UK will never make it.....they forget that up until 50 years ago, the UK WAS all on its own for, what, 1500 years?

Yes, there will be renegotiations regarding trade deals (there will be some of that going on here as well), but they will once again be a sovereign country and will be able to make choices regarding their future that right now they don't have. I say BRAVO, UK citizens.

I thought the EU was formed to compete with the US
by Diana Forum moderator / June 26, 2016 2:18 PM PDT

You're right. It was formed to "make war unthinkable and materially impossible"[

Post was last edited on June 26, 2016 2:21 PM PDT

I thought it was formed in 1993
by James Denison / June 28, 2016 10:12 AM PDT

I must be having "old timers" already.

Collapse -
I think the 'all the same' currency
by TONI H / June 28, 2016 10:48 AM PDT

was started then in order to 'stabilize' it for various countries since there were so many monetary value differences going on with exchanging one for another when traveling. I believe that was also when we were 'invited' to join and fortunately BC had enough brains to decline, although I believe his wife was all for it. Probably one of the few times he ever stood up to her and DIDN'T get something thrown at him, according to recent book revelations about her temper.

Collapse -
Re:I must be having "old timers" already.
by JP Bill / June 28, 2016 11:42 AM PDT

Don't worry IF she thought you had it...you'd know about it.

Collapse -
Re: history of the EU
by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 28, 2016 12:05 PM PDT

The full history is described in https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Union. It started more or less in 1952 with the ECSC, then in 1957 6 countries founded the EEC, that gradually grow to the current 28 member states.

And indeed the idea of an integration making the likes of the First and Second World War - both started in Europe - unthinkable was behind it. Seen from that point of view it has been a big success until now, and there isn't a single indication it will fail in that respect in the foreseeable future.

Collapse -
sounds like...
by James Denison / June 27, 2016 9:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Brexit

...how our Civil War began, aka The War Between the States, aka The War of Northern Aggression. There was no law preventing southern states from leaving the Union, so Lincoln made up some spurious claims and then launched a war on the South. The evidence of the deception is backed up by the Amendment added AFTER the war against Secession, which by it's very existence testifies there was NOTHING legal previous to prevent it.

Collapse -
Airline ticket cancellation due to Brexit?
by kashealy / September 13, 2016 10:35 PM PDT
In reply to: Brexit

This company has cancelled my pre booked flight.  Claiming Brexit...

After having bought this vacation ticket months ago when I got a great deal for business class seats, booked and paid for all my hotels - I got this in the mail this AM.  Of course it is now too late to change anything and too late to get any decent airline deals.

Letter from La Compagnie (the Compagnie to avoid)

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

As you know, the recent result of the EU referendum has created an unprecedented level of regulatory and economic uncertainty for airlines that service Great Britain. With this in mind, and as for almost every single airline serving Great Britain, we decided to conduct a detailed analysis of the implications this may have on our development from London.

Further to the results of this analysis, we have decided to suspend our operations between London and New York for the time being, in order to focus and grow our business on the Paris and New York route, with the introduction of a second daily service from October 2016.

We do believe into the British market, but as for any kind of business, you are willing to invest into the future as long as you have a minimum of visibility. As soon as the Brexit consequences will be clarified, we will definitely re-evaluate our development opportunities from London and other British cities.

For now, La Compagnie will operate its last flight between London and New York on Saturday 24 September 2016, meaning that your scheduled flight will unfortunately be cancelled. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause. 

In order to minimise the impact for you, we would like to offer you the following alternatives:  you can either benefit from a full refund of your unused tickets, or we can rebook you, on your initial travel dates, onto a flight between Paris and New York. In the latter case, we will be happy to offer you complimentary transfers between London and Paris through a third party scheduled flight.

Our teams in London and in New York are at your full disposal to facilitate your desired solution.

London:
020 3481 1575 
Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 6:00pm
contactlondon@lacompagnie.com

New York:
1 800 218 8187
7 days a week from 9AM to 10PM
contactny@lacompagnie.com

We hope you understand that this has not been an easy decision for us to take. We would also like to emphasise the fact that this is the suspension of, not the cancellation of, the London - New York route. Again, we hope to reinstate the route as soon as the long term effects of the economic and regulatory changes become more apparent.

Once again we are truly sorry for the inconvenience of this situation and thank you for your support. 

Best regards,
La CompagniePour vous désinscrire de cette liste, cliquez sur :
http://ems6.net/u/?F=2pdtmgwahym5k4ldtnf3nb7mltcea77jrvztsdwdv3b3d6t4e89tbv2-7196152
---------------------------------------------------------------

Sent from my iPad

