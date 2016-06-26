and since so many countries who joined had high unemployment after WWII, they were able to travel easily to seek better jobs. However, the bad things that have happened over time were becoming worse and worse. Countries like Greece, who belongs to the EU and will never leave the EU BECAUSE of those bailouts that keep coming, with all their freebies and unbelievable union giveaways continued to cause that country to fall deeper and deeper in debt, relying on mainly two countries to continue to bail them out (the UK and Germany) placing a heavy burden on the taxpayers in those two countries with no benefit to those citizens. Housing got so expensive in the UK that no one could afford to buy anything anymore with the huge influx of immigrants coming in. The last ten years or so more and more of the original 28 EU countries have seen a large increase in terrorist attacks because of the open border policies they all have. And to make it even worse, you have Brussels dictating regulations on the UK et al with a court as a deciding factor when suits or complaints are filed regarding the huge restrictions being imposed is in another country altogether.



That would be like Canada having Mexico dictate its rules and regulations on it that they have to abide by and the court making the decisions in complaints down in Honduras. In the meantime, Canada swarmed with Mexicans and Hondurans taking a deep hold into their country getting all the same benefits that Canadians have whether they work or not to help pay for what they get and causing their economy to tank from rising costs that Canadian citizens can no longer afford because their taxes have to increase to pay for it all.



Those in the UK who wanted to 'remain' used heavy scare tactics and even worse they tried to play the 'racist' card to get people to feel guilty or ashamed of wanting to take control of their country back again and out of the hands of other countries dictating to them. As for those who keep saying that the UK will never make it.....they forget that up until 50 years ago, the UK WAS all on its own for, what, 1500 years?



Yes, there will be renegotiations regarding trade deals (there will be some of that going on here as well), but they will once again be a sovereign country and will be able to make choices regarding their future that right now they don't have. I say BRAVO, UK citizens.