This company has cancelled my pre booked flight. Claiming Brexit...



After having bought this vacation ticket months ago when I got a great deal for business class seats, booked and paid for all my hotels - I got this in the mail this AM. Of course it is now too late to change anything and too late to get any decent airline deals.



Letter from La Compagnie (the Compagnie to avoid)



Dear Madam, Dear Sir,



As you know, the recent result of the EU referendum has created an unprecedented level of regulatory and economic uncertainty for airlines that service Great Britain. With this in mind, and as for almost every single airline serving Great Britain, we decided to conduct a detailed analysis of the implications this may have on our development from London.



Further to the results of this analysis, we have decided to suspend our operations between London and New York for the time being, in order to focus and grow our business on the Paris and New York route, with the introduction of a second daily service from October 2016.



We do believe into the British market, but as for any kind of business, you are willing to invest into the future as long as you have a minimum of visibility. As soon as the Brexit consequences will be clarified, we will definitely re-evaluate our development opportunities from London and other British cities.



For now, La Compagnie will operate its last flight between London and New York on Saturday 24 September 2016, meaning that your scheduled flight will unfortunately be cancelled. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.



In order to minimise the impact for you, we would like to offer you the following alternatives: you can either benefit from a full refund of your unused tickets, or we can rebook you, on your initial travel dates, onto a flight between Paris and New York. In the latter case, we will be happy to offer you complimentary transfers between London and Paris through a third party scheduled flight.



Our teams in London and in New York are at your full disposal to facilitate your desired solution.



London:

020 3481 1575

Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 6:00pm

contactlondon@lacompagnie.com



New York:

1 800 218 8187

7 days a week from 9AM to 10PM

contactny@lacompagnie.com



We hope you understand that this has not been an easy decision for us to take. We would also like to emphasise the fact that this is the suspension of, not the cancellation of, the London - New York route. Again, we hope to reinstate the route as soon as the long term effects of the economic and regulatory changes become more apparent.



Once again we are truly sorry for the inconvenience of this situation and thank you for your support.



Best regards,

