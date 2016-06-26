Just in case you're fed up for the moment with the Clinton versus Trump debate, here's a summary of what happens in Europe right now regarding the Brexit (the UK leaving the European Union).
- The exit polls Thursday 23:00 for the referendum hinted at a 52-48 victory for the Remain (in the EU) side, but - quite unexpectedly - at 5:00 next morning it had turned into a 52-48 victory for the Leave (the EU) camp.
- Three days later the Labour party is in a crisis: half of the 'shadow cabinet' resigned because they doubt the leadership of the (rather left) Jeremy Corbyn.
- It's not much better with the Conservatives: Prime Minister David Cameron announced he will resign in October, and there's no clear successor. His study mate Boris Johnson, one of the leaders of the Leave-campaign and a possible although controversial candidate, is invisible after a short speech Friday.
- Scotland is talking about a new referendum to leave the UK and become (or stay) a member of the EU itself (for the easy export of fish, whisky and oil, and for receiving subsidies)
- Scotland also is talking about options to veto the leave if possible (62% of Scottish voters are against).
- People in protestant Northern Ireland start thinking it might be better to join the catholic Ireland (that the IRA was so vehemently fighting 50 years ago) than staying in the UK and leaving the EU.
- The procedure to leave the EU will only start if there's a formal request of the UK government to the European Council. That can happen anytime between next week or 2018 or after the next general elections, or maybe never, because the referendum was only advisory and the majority of the Commons are pro-Europe and pro-Remain.
- The negociations are supposed to take 2 years. That's 2 years of uncertainty.
- A request for a new referendum is already supported by 2.5 million voters. It's totally unclear, however, when this should happen.
- What will happen if a ormal request to leave is done and after 2 years of negociations a new referendum results in "Well, if these are the conditions and consequences, we prefer to stay, please" is unpredictable. But the EU won't be amused.
- In the mean time a financial crisis in Europe is looming and the refugees crisis is far from being solved.
- There's a general feeling in most of the EU countries that an increasing number of people are less than enthousiastic about the EU. And really nobody knows what to do about it.
I'm sure Mark and Dafydd would be able to tell much more.
