This is sort of a Windows VS Apple type of question, in that.....
I have a new HD Hero2 by GOPRO. Love it. Love all the different angles and shots that such a small mountable camera allows. BUT i seem unable to EDIT any of my videos. They play fine on my default windows 7 media player, but when i boot up my Adobe Premier (version 8 i think) the system just can not seem to process the MP4 video files created by the GOPRO. Is my only solution to get a MAC, or is there something else I am doing wrong? PLEASE HELP!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.