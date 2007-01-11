breaking news!! huge explosion

ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Greek police spent nearly 30 years hunting far-left terror groups, whose aging members were captured before the 2004 Olympics. Now authorities say they are dealing with copycat militants -- styled on those 1970s radicals -- who were blamed for Friday's attack on the U.S. Embassy in Athens.



The pre-dawn rocket attack, which was aimed at the embassy seal and caused no injuries, bore similarities to strikes by deadly groups such as November 17 and Revolutionary Popular Struggle, or ELA, many of whose members are serving life sentences in prison near Athens.



Public Order Vyron Polydoras said police were examining two claims of responsibility for Friday's attack by a new group called Revolutionary Struggle, which first appeared in 2003. He speculated they could be receiving help from older terrorists who escaped arrest.



"It is very likely that this is the work of a domestic group," Public Order Vyron Polydoras said. "We believe this effort to revive terrorism is deplorable and will not succeed."



He speculated that "this could be (guided) by the first generation of terrorists who were not included in the arrests."



In the past three years, Revolutionary Struggle has bombed a U.S. bank, a police station and two government ministries, including a 2005 blast in Athens' main Syntagma Square.



Statements issued after those attacks resembled the anti-capitalist and anti-American rhetoric used by urban guerrillas in the 1970s and '80s.



In a 2004 statement, the group wrote: "All members of international capital, global mercenary killers, the state officials and the wealthy Western tourists who plan on finding themselves at the games are undesirable." The proclamation was sent to a newspaper following an attack on a police station to protest massive security before the Athens Olympics.



Greek terrorism experts argue the younger militants may recruit members from dozens of anarchist groups in Athens, who routinely firebomb banks and government offices, but draw inspiration from ELA and November 17.



"Terrorism has never stopped being a problem. There was a lull for several years, but now it continues. People who think the problem is over are mistaken," Athens criminologist Angelos Tsiknis told state-run NET television.

