Bought used laptop, Wants to start clean

by gswarrior / September 25, 2005 7:32 AM PDT

I have a used laptop that has programs + files left on it. What should I do. I don/t I have the XP home edition cds. The seller said it was factory insalled. I have a hp Quick Restore system recovery cd (3 disks). I don't think I have virus protection. In the short time I've been online I have alot of popups. I don't have a word or spreadsheet program. I have cd's (programs that I use on my desktop running windows 98 se. Could I insall and run them on my laptop running XP?
Operating System System Model
Windows XP Home Edition Service Pack 1 (build 2600) Hewlett-Packard Pavilion ze4300 (DC958A) KAM1.39
System Serial Number: CN31344470
Enclosure Type: Notebook
Processor a Main Circuit Board b
1.53 gigahertz AMD Athlon XP
256 kilobyte primary memory cache Board: Hewlett-Packard 0024 PQ1A75
Bus Clock: 133 megahertz
BIOS: Phoenix Technologies Ltd. KAM1.39 02/14/20032
Drives Memory Modules c,d
30.00 Gigabytes Usable Hard Drive Capacity
25.69 Gigabytes Hard Drive Free Space

TOSHIBA DVD-ROM SD-R2312 [CD-ROM drive]

TOSHIBA MK3021GAS [Hard drive] (30.00 GB) -- drive 0, s/n 33772511T, rev GA124A, SMART Status: Healthy 192 Megabytes Installed Memory

Slot 'M1' is Empty
Slot 'M2' has 256 MB
Slot 'M3' is Empty
Local Drive Volumes

c: (NTFS on drive 0) 30.00 GB 25.69 GB free

Network Drives
None detected
Users (mouse over user name for details) Printers
local user accounts last logon
Owner 3/19/2005 3:05:21 PM (admin)
local system accounts
Administrator never (admin)
Guest never
HelpAssistant never
SUPPORT_388945a0 never
SUPPORT_b326ad0c never


Marks a disabled account; Marks a locked account hp deskjet 450 printer on DOT4_001
Microsoft Shared Fax Driver on SHRFAX:

Controllers Display
ALi M5229 PCI Bus Master IDE Controller
Primary IDE Channel [Controller]
Secondary IDE Channel [Controller] ATI Radeon IGP 320M [Display adapter]
Default Monitor (3x)
Bus Adapters Multimedia
O2Micro OZ6912 CardBus Controller
ALi PCI to USB Open Host Controller Conexant AC-Link Audio
Unimodem Half-Duplex Audio Device
Communications Other Devices
Conexant 56K ACLink Modem


1394 Net Adapter
National Semiconductor Corp. DP83815/816 10/100 MacPhyter PCI Adapter
primary Auto IP Address: 65.164.140.87 / 24
Gateway: 65.164.140.1
Dhcp Server: 205.245.84.66
Physical Address: 00:0B:CD:53:B5:E9

Networking Dns Servers: 205.245.84.66
205.245.84.67
Texas Instruments OHCI Compliant IEEE 1394 Host Controller
Microsoft AC Adapter
Microsoft ACPI-Compliant Control Method Battery
HID-compliant device
USB Human Interface Device
Standard 101/102-Key or Microsoft Natural PS/2 Keyboard
HID-compliant mouse
Synaptics PS/2 Port TouchPad [Mouse]
USB Root Hub
Missing Microsoft Security Hotfixes
These required security hotfixes (using the 09/13/2005 Microsoft Security Bulletin Summary) were not found installed. Note: CIS benchmarks require that Critical and Important severity security hotfixes must be installed.
Q323255 - Critical (details...)
Q328310 - Important (details...)
Q329115 - Important (details...)
Q329390 - Critical (details...)
Q329834 - Low (details...)
Q810833 - Moderate (details...)
Q815021 - Important (details...)
Q816093 - Critical (details...)
Q817787 - Critical (details...)
Q823182 - Critical (details...)
Q823559 - Critical (details...)
Q824105 - Critical (details...)
Q828035 - Critical (details...)
Q828741 - Critical (details...)
Q832483 - Important (details...)
Q835732 - Critical (details...)
Q837001 - Important (details...)
Q839645 - Important (details...)
Q840374 - Important (details...)
Q840987 - Critical (details...)
Q841356 - Critical (details...)
Q841533 - Important (details...)
Q841873 - Critical (details...)
Q871250 - Important (details...)
Q873333 - Important (details...)
Q873339 - Important (details...)
Q873376 - Critical (details...)
Q885250 - Critical (details...)
Q885835 - Important (details...)
Q885836 - Important (details...)
Q888113 - Important (details...)
Q888302 - Important (details...)
Q890046 - Moderate (details...)
Q890859 - Important (details...)
Q891781 - Critical (details...)
Q893066 - Critical (details...)
Q893086 - Important (details...)
Q893756 - Important (details...)
Q896358 - Critical (details...)
Q896422 - Critical (details...)
Q896423 - Critical (details...)
Q896426 - Important (details...)
Q896428 - Moderate (details...)
Q896727 - Critical (details...)
Q899587 - Moderate (details...)
Q899588 - Important (details...)
Q899591 - Moderate (details...)
Q901214 - Critical (details...)

.NETFramework
1.0
S321884 on 9/9/2002 (details...)
Internet Explorer
SP1 (SP1)
No details available


Belarc - Advisor 8075fa5e
Microsoft - Interactive Training 03803-OEM-0000007-00000 (Key: TM66R-2Q86K-HXPBD-CQ9TR-9WTQY)e
Microsoft - Internet Explorer 55277-OEM-0011903-00106 (Key: MK48G-CG8VJ-BRVBB-38MQ9-3PMFT)e
Microsoft - WebFldrs XP 12345-111-1111111-92079
Microsoft - Windows XP Home Edition 55277-OEM-0011903-00106 (Key: MK48G-CG8VJ-BRVBB-38MQ9-3PMFT)e

0hhbogrf Version 4, 0, 3, 2 *
180solutions, Inc. - Search Assistant Version 6, 9, 95, 0 *
Adobe Acrobat Reader Version 5.0.5.0 *
America Online, Inc. - 4114.256a Client Version Version 7.0.0.0 *
AOL - 4114.65a Client Version Version 7.0.0.0 *
Application Layer Gateway Service *
ArcSoft - PhotoImpression Version 4.0.0.73 *
ArcSoft Inc. - Funhouse Version 1.0.0.29 *
ArcSoft Inc. - Greeting Card Creator Version 1.0.0.123 *
ATI External Event Utility for WindowsNT and Windows9X Version 4.18.4051 *
Belarc, Inc. - Advisor Version 7.0t *
BIOVRa *
bipmh *
BullsEye Network Version 8.0.4.3 *
Cinematronics - 3D Pinball Version 5.1.2600.0 *
CompuServe Interactive Services, Inc. - 4111.50a Client Version Version 6.0.2.0 *
Cpqset *
Design Center *
Dritek System Inc. OneTouch 10.05.2002 ( VC60 ) Version 1.6.3.0 *
EarthLink - E5_07Lite Version 5.07.9 Lite Build 1 *
Great Notions - Click-n-Stitch Plus Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - Fast Fills Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - Monogram Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - Size Express Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - SSGold Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
GreatNotions - LetterPro Application Version 3, 2, 4, 9 *
Hewlett-Packard - Battery Optimizer Version 4, 0, 0, 3 *
Hewlett-Packard - HP Service Delivery Platform Version 1,6,0,391 *
Hewlett-Packard - HPConfig Module Version 3, 0, 1, 8 *
Hewlett-Packard - HpWirelessCfg Application Version 4, 0, 0, 3 *
Hewlett-Packard Co. - Desktop Zoom Application Version 2, 0, 0, 2 *
Hewlett-Packard Co. - HPWirelessMgr Module Version 1, 0, 0, 6 * Hewlett-Packard Company - HP Printing System for Windows V1.1 *
Hewlett-Packard Company - hpsysdrv Version 1, 7, 0, 0 *
Hewlett-Packard HP Notebook Utilities Version 1, 14, 0, 3 *
iexplore.exe *
InterVideo Inc. - WinDVD Application Version 4.0 *
IST Service *
Layout & Editing *
MCD - QuickLock Version 4, 0, 0, 1 *
Microsoft (r) Windows Script Host Version 5.6.0.6626 *
Microsoft .NET Framework Wizards Version 1.0.3300.0 *
Microsoft Corporation - Internet Explorer Version 6.00.2800.1106 *
Microsoft Corporation - Messenger Version 4.7 *
Microsoft Corporation - Windows Installer - Unicode Version 2.0.2600.1106 *
Microsoft Corporation - Windows Movie Maker Version 1.1.2427.1 *
Microsoft Corporation - Windows

3 total posts
Collapse -
PS: I was wondering if this is a decent laptop?
by gswarrior / September 25, 2005 7:48 AM PDT

For word documents, spreadsheets, photos(kodak easyshare)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
GS, It's Not A Bad Laptop...Assuming...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / September 26, 2005 1:40 AM PDT

...that nothing is damaged..Since you have the HP Recovery CD's, it's probably a good idea to do a complete recovery which reformats and reinstalls the operating system, all drivers, and programs as it came from the factory. To perform that procedure, you simply place the first Recovery CD in the CD-Rom, then restart the computer. You'll be given options to perform a "full" recovery which reformats and reinstalls. The procedure will wipe the entire hard drive of all information, then put everything back..Make sure you have backups of all your personal documents BEFORE performing the procedure.

As to installing word processing programs on a second computer, you'll need to read the licenses of the other programs...Many do not allow it to be done legally.. Some do...You'll need to check. In addition, some older versions are not supported on XP so you run a risk of it not working correctly..Find and read the compatibility information.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
