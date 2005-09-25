Bought used laptop, Wants to start clean

For word documents, spreadsheets, photos(kodak easyshare)
I have a used laptop that has programs + files left on it. What should I do. I don/t I have the XP home edition cds. The seller said it was factory insalled. I have a hp Quick Restore system recovery cd (3 disks). I don't think I have virus protection. In the short time I've been online I have alot of popups. I don't have a word or spreadsheet program. I have cd's (programs that I use on my desktop running windows 98 se. Could I insall and run them on my laptop running XP?
Operating System System Model
Windows XP Home Edition Service Pack 1 (build 2600) Hewlett-Packard Pavilion ze4300 (DC958A) KAM1.39
System Serial Number: CN31344470
Enclosure Type: Notebook
Processor a Main Circuit Board b
1.53 gigahertz AMD Athlon XP
256 kilobyte primary memory cache Board: Hewlett-Packard 0024 PQ1A75
Bus Clock: 133 megahertz
BIOS: Phoenix Technologies Ltd. KAM1.39 02/14/20032
Drives Memory Modules c,d
30.00 Gigabytes Usable Hard Drive Capacity
25.69 Gigabytes Hard Drive Free Space
TOSHIBA DVD-ROM SD-R2312 [CD-ROM drive]
TOSHIBA MK3021GAS [Hard drive] (30.00 GB) -- drive 0, s/n 33772511T, rev GA124A, SMART Status: Healthy 192 Megabytes Installed Memory
Slot 'M1' is Empty
Slot 'M2' has 256 MB
Slot 'M3' is Empty
Local Drive Volumes
c: (NTFS on drive 0) 30.00 GB 25.69 GB free
Network Drives
None detected
Users (mouse over user name for details) Printers
local user accounts last logon
Owner 3/19/2005 3:05:21 PM (admin)
local system accounts
Administrator never (admin)
Guest never
HelpAssistant never
SUPPORT_388945a0 never
SUPPORT_b326ad0c never
Marks a disabled account; Marks a locked account hp deskjet 450 printer on DOT4_001
Microsoft Shared Fax Driver on SHRFAX:
Controllers Display
ALi M5229 PCI Bus Master IDE Controller
Primary IDE Channel [Controller]
Secondary IDE Channel [Controller] ATI Radeon IGP 320M [Display adapter]
Default Monitor (3x)
Bus Adapters Multimedia
O2Micro OZ6912 CardBus Controller
ALi PCI to USB Open Host Controller Conexant AC-Link Audio
Unimodem Half-Duplex Audio Device
Communications Other Devices
Conexant 56K ACLink Modem
1394 Net Adapter
National Semiconductor Corp. DP83815/816 10/100 MacPhyter PCI Adapter
primary Auto IP Address: 65.164.140.87 / 24
Gateway: 65.164.140.1
Dhcp Server: 205.245.84.66
Physical Address: 00:0B:CD:53:B5:E9
Networking Dns Servers: 205.245.84.66
205.245.84.67
Texas Instruments OHCI Compliant IEEE 1394 Host Controller
Microsoft AC Adapter
Microsoft ACPI-Compliant Control Method Battery
HID-compliant device
USB Human Interface Device
Standard 101/102-Key or Microsoft Natural PS/2 Keyboard
HID-compliant mouse
Synaptics PS/2 Port TouchPad [Mouse]
USB Root Hub
Virus Protection [Back to Top]
No details available
Missing Microsoft Security Hotfixes [Back to Top]
These required security hotfixes (using the 09/13/2005 Microsoft Security Bulletin Summary) were not found installed. Note: CIS benchmarks require that Critical and Important severity security hotfixes must be installed.
Installed Microsoft Hotfixes [Back to Top]
.NETFramework
1.0
S321884 on 9/9/2002 (details...)
Internet Explorer
SP1 (SP1)
No details available
Click here to see all available Microsoft security hotfixes for this computer.
Marks a security hotfix (using the 09/13/2005 Microsoft Security Bulletin Summary)
Marks a hotfix that verifies correctly
Marks a hotfix that fails verification (note that failing hotfixes need to be reinstalled)
Unmarked hotfixes lack the data to allow verification
Software Licenses [Back to Top]
Belarc - Advisor 8075fa5e
Microsoft - Interactive Training 03803-OEM-0000007-00000
Microsoft - Internet Explorer 55277-OEM-0011903-00106
Microsoft - WebFldrs XP 12345-111-1111111-92079
Microsoft - Windows XP Home Edition 55277-OEM-0011903-00106
Software Versions (mouse over * for details, click * for location) [Back to Top]
0hhbogrf Version 4, 0, 3, 2 *
180solutions, Inc. - Search Assistant Version 6, 9, 95, 0 *
Adobe Acrobat Reader Version 5.0.5.0 *
America Online, Inc. - 4114.256a Client Version Version 7.0.0.0 *
AOL - 4114.65a Client Version Version 7.0.0.0 *
Application Layer Gateway Service *
ArcSoft - PhotoImpression Version 4.0.0.73 *
ArcSoft Inc. - Funhouse Version 1.0.0.29 *
ArcSoft Inc. - Greeting Card Creator Version 1.0.0.123 *
ATI External Event Utility for WindowsNT and Windows9X Version 4.18.4051 *
Belarc, Inc. - Advisor Version 7.0t *
BIOVRa *
bipmh *
BullsEye Network Version 8.0.4.3 *
Cinematronics - 3D Pinball Version 5.1.2600.0 *
CompuServe Interactive Services, Inc. - 4111.50a Client Version Version 6.0.2.0 *
Cpqset *
Design Center *
Dritek System Inc. OneTouch 10.05.2002 ( VC60 ) Version 1.6.3.0 *
EarthLink - E5_07Lite Version 5.07.9 Lite Build 1 *
Great Notions - Click-n-Stitch Plus Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - Fast Fills Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - Monogram Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - Size Express Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
Great Notions - SSGold Version 3, 2, 5, 0 *
GreatNotions - LetterPro Application Version 3, 2, 4, 9 *
Hewlett-Packard - Battery Optimizer Version 4, 0, 0, 3 *
Hewlett-Packard - HP Service Delivery Platform Version 1,6,0,391 *
Hewlett-Packard - HPConfig Module Version 3, 0, 1, 8 *
Hewlett-Packard - HpWirelessCfg Application Version 4, 0, 0, 3 *
Hewlett-Packard Co. - Desktop Zoom Application Version 2, 0, 0, 2 *
Hewlett-Packard Co. - HPWirelessMgr Module Version 1, 0, 0, 6 * Hewlett-Packard Company - HP Printing System for Windows V1.1 *
Hewlett-Packard Company - hpsysdrv Version 1, 7, 0, 0 *
Hewlett-Packard HP Notebook Utilities Version 1, 14, 0, 3 *
iexplore.exe *
InterVideo Inc. - WinDVD Application Version 4.0 *
IST Service *
Layout & Editing *
MCD - QuickLock Version 4, 0, 0, 1 *
Microsoft (r) Windows Script Host Version 5.6.0.6626 *
Microsoft .NET Framework Wizards Version 1.0.3300.0 *
Microsoft Corporation - Internet Explorer Version 6.00.2800.1106 *
Microsoft Corporation - Messenger Version 4.7 *
Microsoft Corporation - Windows Installer - Unicode Version 2.0.2600.1106 *
Microsoft Corporation - Windows Movie Maker Version 1.1.2427.1 *
Microsoft Corporation - Windows