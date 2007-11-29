Bought another computer-now what?

1. Just like willy said. You will still need to use your broadband modem. However if you would like to set up internet on both you can easily do this with the help of a router or a gateway internet connection. To share a connection you must make one computer your gateway (the one that will always be on). Control Panel> Network Connections> Local Area Connection> Right-click properties> Advanced >Internet Connection Sharing > Allow others to use this connection. Then add a patch network cabled to connect the new computer to the old one.



If you do not plan on keeping the old computer I recomend just adding the old hard drive to the new machine and use both hard drives. You can easily do this yourself. Just open the cases, remove the hard drive and move the jumper to SLAVE. Add it to the new machine and boot up. Make sure post detects it. You can VERY quickly move files from one drive to another and use the old one as a place to keep back ups of things. You also can't forget anything because its all right there and you can dig through your old file structures to pull up anything you might need later.



On a side note your old computer should have come with a recovery CD or a windows installation disk. If you want to remove all of your data just insert that disk and when it asks if you want to format select yes. Full NTFS format. After you reinstall windows it makes it much more difficult to recover files from the drive with file recovery software.



Good luck.