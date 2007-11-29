Bought another computer-now what?

Computer Newbies forum

by yequalsmxplusb / November 29, 2007 8:50 AM PST

Hi, I have a 5 year old hp 533w. It is my first pc.It runs xp, and i'm on ATT dsl.I just purchased an hp m8200n. I will run Vista home premium. I have several questions as I am 49 only, modestly pc savvy, and nearly completely self- taught about computers.
1. Do I need an external modem with this new model? I think the specs mention a built-in modem?
2. If I need a modem, will my 5 year old ATT speedstrem 5380 Work? Or should I upgrade?
3. What should I take with me from my currrent computer. ie. should I try to copy things to cd?
4. How do I clear my personal info from thie old computer? Can I do it for free? Thank you all for any help.

May I suggest...
by Willy / November 29, 2007 2:59 PM PST

I will answer in the order of your questions:

1) Your new modem is NOT the same as your broadband one, its probably 56K, thus you need a new broadband(DSL?) one or re-use your current one and load the required s/w. for its use. This also answers #2

3) If you want to xfer data from old system to new, I suggest using a "flash drive" to easily do so. While you can network(need cable) them, it may simply be easier by use of a flash drive. -OR- mount the old drive in new system(properly jumpered) and swap data that way. You can use a CD burner as well. However, I strongly suggest you load the pgms. you plan to use onto your new system, then swap data only, you can't swap whole directories w/o hassles.

4) To remove data entirely from your old system once you decide to do so, requires an HD wipe(eraser) out pgm.. The most common are KILLDISK and DBAN. Just google for them and d/l at their respective support websites.

tada -----Willy Happy

Hello!
by strickjh2005 / November 29, 2007 4:44 PM PST

1. Just like willy said. You will still need to use your broadband modem. However if you would like to set up internet on both you can easily do this with the help of a router or a gateway internet connection. To share a connection you must make one computer your gateway (the one that will always be on). Control Panel> Network Connections> Local Area Connection> Right-click properties> Advanced >Internet Connection Sharing > Allow others to use this connection. Then add a patch network cabled to connect the new computer to the old one.

If you do not plan on keeping the old computer I recomend just adding the old hard drive to the new machine and use both hard drives. You can easily do this yourself. Just open the cases, remove the hard drive and move the jumper to SLAVE. Add it to the new machine and boot up. Make sure post detects it. You can VERY quickly move files from one drive to another and use the old one as a place to keep back ups of things. You also can't forget anything because its all right there and you can dig through your old file structures to pull up anything you might need later.

On a side note your old computer should have come with a recovery CD or a windows installation disk. If you want to remove all of your data just insert that disk and when it asks if you want to format select yes. Full NTFS format. After you reinstall windows it makes it much more difficult to recover files from the drive with file recovery software.

Good luck.

