Bought another computer-now what?

I will answer in the order of your questions:
1) Your new modem is NOT the same as your broadband one, its probably 56K, thus you need a new broadband(DSL?) one or re-use your current one and load the required s/w. for its use. This also answers #2
3) If you want to xfer data from old system to new, I suggest using a "flash drive" to easily do so. While you can network(need cable) them, it may simply be easier by use of a flash drive. -OR- mount the old drive in new system(properly jumpered) and swap data that way. You can use a CD burner as well. However, I strongly suggest you load the pgms. you plan to use onto your new system, then swap data only, you can't swap whole directories w/o hassles.
4) To remove data entirely from your old system once you decide to do so, requires an HD wipe(eraser) out pgm.. The most common are KILLDISK and DBAN. Just google for them and d/l at their respective support websites.
tada -----Willy
Hi, I have a 5 year old hp 533w. It is my first pc.It runs xp, and i'm on ATT dsl.I just purchased an hp m8200n. I will run Vista home premium. I have several questions as I am 49 only, modestly pc savvy, and nearly completely self- taught about computers.
1. Do I need an external modem with this new model? I think the specs mention a built-in modem?
2. If I need a modem, will my 5 year old ATT speedstrem 5380 Work? Or should I upgrade?
3. What should I take with me from my currrent computer. ie. should I try to copy things to cd?
4. How do I clear my personal info from thie old computer? Can I do it for free? Thank you all for any help.