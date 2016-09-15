Computer Help forum

Question

Bottom right portion of my screen not accessible?

by commiserating / September 15, 2016 11:13 PM PDT

So I have been trying to do research on this issue and I can't find anyone with this problem. At first I thought it was just an issue with clicking the full-screen options in Crunchyroll or Netflix however upon further investigation and troubleshooting I have discovered that I literally cannot click anything in the bottom right hand corner of my screen. Not just in browser. My task bar is perfectly fine but for the bottom right portion above the task bar- nothing.

I will provide a screenshot, where unfortunately you cannot see my cursor but I will describe to you what happens.
http://i.imgur.com/lo9nwdx.png

Hovering over this video I have marked with the red dot my cursor is in the shape of a hand, which generally means that video is accessible, AKA for lack of a better term, clickable.

However I have marked the area with yellow where I get cut off. The cursor returns to its arrow-like shape and I can't click on those videos at all. Which leads me to believe that since Crunchyroll and Netflix have their full-screen button option located approximately in that same spot that perhaps, for whatever reason, this area on my screen is not 'clickable'. Also tried to move shortcuts located on my home screen in this area and I can't move them. When I click on them nothing happens.

Clearly something isn't working right and I have no idea how it happened. I am using an Acer laptop, that I've had for about 4yrs now, and running Windows 8.1. I have never had any issues with this laptop and I can't see this being a virus where the sites I use on the regular are standard (YouTube, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Facebook). This occurred as I was watching Netflix on my laptop one night about a week ago.

So this is a touch screen PC?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 15, 2016 11:15 PM PDT

You didn't tell.

Reply
Not a touch screen
by commiserating / September 15, 2016 11:55 PM PDT

Ah sorry! That is a little confusing. It is not a touch screen.

Reply
Netflix on a PC
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2016 12:06 AM PDT
Could use any number of browser issues. Try another user account and then in that other account, reset the browser that fails.

Reply
not a browser issue it appears
by commiserating / September 16, 2016 12:11 AM PDT
It affects even my desktop. There are desktop shortcuts I can't click on or move. It is incredibly bizarre. Unless the browser is affecting my desktop somehow? Not entirely sure.

Reply
As a test.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2016 12:02 PM PDT

Create a new Windows account and see if that happens there.

Reply
Fixed it
by commiserating / September 16, 2016 12:19 PM PDT
Thank you so much for your help!

I was actually able to (hopefully) fix the issue just by doing a simple system restore. Not sure if it was a virus or a glitch or what but everything seems to be working now. It was the most bizarre thing I have ever witnessed and hopefully it doesn't happen again.

Again, I really appreciate all your help! Happy

Reply
Found Solution
by Mangangas0 / September 22, 2016 2:44 PM PDT
Reply
You saved my laptop
by Taysofit / September 29, 2016 3:16 PM PDT
Omg you saved my laptop thanks, who would have thought origin would cause so much trouble.

Reply
Thank You
by Kevjak / September 29, 2016 7:45 PM PDT
Wow it was Origin this whole time.

Reply
Thanks
by xxtankmasterx / October 8, 2016 11:45 AM PDT
Thank you, I worship your tech saviness, because I was about to go on a driver testing crusade to try and fix it. as my laptop is know for driver issues it;s the ROG GL552, and i have already fixed two diver issues

Reply
Had to sign up just to make this comment thank you!
by Vastus9001 / October 8, 2016 4:29 PM PDT
I Quit Origin and it solved it. The reason I noticed is because with Chrome browser I couldn't press the small X on the downloads bar to make it disappear from the bottom of the screen. Thank you so much! Thought this was a weird issue.

Reply
my hero!
by kiradax / October 13, 2016 11:31 AM PDT
honestly i freaked out when this issue appeared! can't believe origin caused it :/

Reply
That's brill!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 13, 2016 11:35 AM PDT
Thanks for finding this. Quick the odd thing.

Reply
Thank goodness!
by svenskhanson / November 5, 2016 8:14 PM PDT
I have been trying to figure out what the heck was going on for weeks, thank you so much!

Reply
That was it.
by Tetra84 / November 10, 2016 12:40 PM PST
Thanks for the Origin close suggestion. That was it!

Reply

Hope this helps
by Dreamsfear / October 30, 2016 7:46 PM PDT

I'm having something similar happening with my pc running windows 10. Specifically it didn't start happening until I downloaded Nvidia's dealio and now I have 2 new icons that show up as well that is super annoying. I believe the culprit is the new nvidia shadowplay which I'm currently checking and will know momentarily.

Bingo, so yes if you're a gamer like myself and you just recently installed nvidia geforce experience thats likely whats causing it. At least it was for me. So to disable right click the gefore icon or whatever you do to open programs and open up geforce experience. Click on the general tab on the left hand side of the dealio and you should see a box in the middle that says "Share" move the green icon to the off position and see if that fixes it. Worked for me and I hope this helps you as well.

Reply
Possible FIX
by TOKENsssdssds / October 25, 2017 6:41 PM PDT

Hey after reading this it did help me in some manner to solve the same issue with the mouse buging out and even minimizing programs when holding left click in the bottom right of the screen. Turns out I had a pc cleaning program, that had a "trashcan" feature. THe trashcan would never prompt unless i drug and icon or file to that area. I dont move anythign there only to use scroll bars etc. After reading on a previous comment that someone had icons there and were not able to acces them, i tried to move some of mine to the bottom right corner. as soon as I did the "trash can" showed itself. I have been battling this for almost a year now and finaly found a solution. The program that was causing it was"CleanMyPC" incase anyelse has this as well.

Reply
It was Avira in my case!
by badiha1 / November 7, 2017 3:51 PM PST

Hey!

I had the same issue and it wasn't caused by Origin but by Avira! A pop up was telling me there was an error with a script located here File:///C:/ProgramData/Avira/AntiVir%20desktop/IPM/IpmDocument.html
After clicking either yes or no, the left end side of my screen was completely frozen.

You simply need to delete all the files under IPM (it's actually the Avira's offers!) and then all good!

I know the thread is quite old but hopefully I can help some people!

Reply
Not Accessible (Upper Left Version)
by Sneaky_Intel / February 21, 2018 2:12 AM PST

Okay so I was looking for ebooks one time, then I accidentally clicked a link that opened a bunch of other links. I closed them all down and didn't get any ebook and I went to look for another source, I then noticed that I cant click anything on the upper left corner of my screen, I minimized all my other windows and went to my desktop and my desktop files on that place dont highlight, any number of clicks do nothing. Heck, I was searching here looking for answers and I had to drag my chrome window to the left side which was functioning and I couldn't find any origin in my extensions or my task manager so I got mad and pressed Alt+F4 a few times, and then I noticed that the stuff on my upper left side of the screen respond to my clicks... I guess there was a super stealthy window opened that opened and it doesnt appear on the manager and the taskbar? IDK really, this was the weirdest experience in my life. Any idea how this happened???

Reply
