Bottom right portion of my screen not accessible?

So I have been trying to do research on this issue and I can't find anyone with this problem. At first I thought it was just an issue with clicking the full-screen options in Crunchyroll or Netflix however upon further investigation and troubleshooting I have discovered that I literally cannot click anything in the bottom right hand corner of my screen. Not just in browser. My task bar is perfectly fine but for the bottom right portion above the task bar- nothing.



I will provide a screenshot, where unfortunately you cannot see my cursor but I will describe to you what happens.

http://i.imgur.com/lo9nwdx.png



Hovering over this video I have marked with the red dot my cursor is in the shape of a hand, which generally means that video is accessible, AKA for lack of a better term, clickable.



However I have marked the area with yellow where I get cut off. The cursor returns to its arrow-like shape and I can't click on those videos at all. Which leads me to believe that since Crunchyroll and Netflix have their full-screen button option located approximately in that same spot that perhaps, for whatever reason, this area on my screen is not 'clickable'. Also tried to move shortcuts located on my home screen in this area and I can't move them. When I click on them nothing happens.



Clearly something isn't working right and I have no idea how it happened. I am using an Acer laptop, that I've had for about 4yrs now, and running Windows 8.1. I have never had any issues with this laptop and I can't see this being a virus where the sites I use on the regular are standard (YouTube, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Facebook). This occurred as I was watching Netflix on my laptop one night about a week ago.