Bose wave radio: one or more cd stuck or jammed inside

I too had a cd stuck in my Bose Wave player, and I followed your instructions. However, after I closed the player, it won't take cd's at all anymore; feels like the cd's metal housing box is too low, and the "clips" won't open for my cd to go in. What do I do now?
If you have a cd or two stuck in your Bose wave radio, here's how to remove it and save yourself $99. This procedure is for the radio (model AWRCC1 or similar) with a single front loading cd slot.
PART I
1. First unplug the power, wait a minute, and then replug power, watching the front display.
2. The display will read "Ejecting". If the cd ejects, then you're done and can skip Part II. If it doesn't eject and/or it displays "Disk error" then you'll need to do the Part II steps.
PART II
1. Unplug the power cord.
2. Turn the radio upside down with the front facing you.
3. Remove the 5 screws from the bottom plate.
4. Hinge the front of the bottom plate up no more than 2". Don't overdo this or you'll damage various ribbon cables inside. Use extra hands or a prop to keep it open this amount.
5. Reach inside and tilt-up the front of cd player's metal housing just enough to access the rims of the cd(s) within the space created in step 4.
6. Pinch the rim(s) of the cd(s) and gently pull it/them out.
7. Reverse these steps to reassemble your radio.
Enjoy your cd player again!