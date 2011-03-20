TVs & Home Theaters forum

Bose wave radio: one or more cd stuck or jammed inside

by pj1cnet / March 20, 2011 3:37 AM PDT

If you have a cd or two stuck in your Bose wave radio, here's how to remove it and save yourself $99. This procedure is for the radio (model AWRCC1 or similar) with a single front loading cd slot.

PART I
1. First unplug the power, wait a minute, and then replug power, watching the front display.
2. The display will read "Ejecting". If the cd ejects, then you're done and can skip Part II. If it doesn't eject and/or it displays "Disk error" then you'll need to do the Part II steps.

PART II
1. Unplug the power cord.
2. Turn the radio upside down with the front facing you.
3. Remove the 5 screws from the bottom plate.
4. Hinge the front of the bottom plate up no more than 2". Don't overdo this or you'll damage various ribbon cables inside. Use extra hands or a prop to keep it open this amount.
5. Reach inside and tilt-up the front of cd player's metal housing just enough to access the rims of the cd(s) within the space created in step 4.
6. Pinch the rim(s) of the cd(s) and gently pull it/them out.
7. Reverse these steps to reassemble your radio.

Enjoy your cd player again!

Created bigger problems
by Csutton72 / May 26, 2011 11:47 AM PDT

I too had a cd stuck in my Bose Wave player, and I followed your instructions. However, after I closed the player, it won't take cd's at all anymore; feels like the cd's metal housing box is too low, and the "clips" won't open for my cd to go in. What do I do now?
Thanks.

me too
by Puff66 / June 10, 2011 8:33 PM PDT

Hi. I have exactly the same problem as you. I lifted the bottom up to take out the cd, and now i can't insert a cd into the player. Have you had any success yet?

Missed an obvious step
by bruce_graham / August 16, 2011 12:01 AM PDT

In Part II above, the author goes down the wrong path by continuing to work on the device while it's still upside down. After removing the five screws, flip the device right side up, then simply lift the cover off. It's a tight fit and there's not much clearance, but if you lift the cover straight up, you'll be fine. It goes without saying that you have to unplug the power cord from the back of the device.

With the cover off, it's easy to follow how the CD is going into the machine and being ejected. In my case, there was just enough friction during the loading process to prevent the device from pulling the CD into the caddy completely, but I found that if I tapped the CD as it went in, this overcame the friction.

That's got it!
by stuckcd / December 19, 2011 10:27 PM PST
In reply to: Missed an obvious step

Worked on my Boser right-side-up. <span id="INSERTION_MARKER"> I left in the screw nearest the back to safeguard alignment. Grabbed the one of the two cd's I had forced in. When I turned on the unit again it smoothly ejected the properly loaded disc. Plays perfectly now.

Thanks so much for your help; like an early Christmas present!

(NT) Thank you
by Healthdoc100 / June 2, 2012 7:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Missed an obvious step
YOU'RE A GENIUS
by MikaelwiththeBose / July 27, 2013 8:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Missed an obvious step

Followed your instructions to the letter. There ended up being a homemade cd stuck inside, and the cd label how some came lose, causing a paper jam with the cd being stuck. All is well! Thanks a million.

ask and you shall recieive
by weesiekitty / November 4, 2014 4:04 AM PST
In reply to: Missed an obvious step

I followed your suggestion....case lifted off effortlessly and cd removed. Plays great again. I tried the shaking and holding upside down thing....that has worked before, but this time it didn't. I've found that the non-professional cd's with paper labels will many times cause this problem. Will try to stay away from those!

Bose CD ejection solution
by jezekiel99 / March 11, 2017 2:07 PM PST
In reply to: Missed an obvious step

This worked really well! Many thanks.

THANK YOU!
by KathyVermont / January 28, 2018 8:11 AM PST
In reply to: Missed an obvious step

Our 12 year old Bose accidentally had 3 CDs stuck into the tray. Followed your instructions and it is working PERFECTLY again! Thank you!

Found simpler solution
by David4511 / May 22, 2013 9:22 AM PDT

Great instructions, but I just shook the machine and it ejected fine.

Great!!!!!
by Hikerdudette / June 23, 2013 10:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Found simpler solution

Just shaking worked! No unscrewing needed!

Thank you.

Bose wave radio:one or more stuck discs
by grananfi / June 22, 2013 8:22 PM PDT

Followed instruction in Part 2. No problems until I tried to get the disc out. It would not budge even when using small pliers! Thought What now? So I plugged the power cord in. CD tray came to life, and I was able to remove the disc.. Reassembled the Bose, and tried another CD(original ruined). Played, and ejected faultlessly.

cd stuck
by happyhamptongirl / July 15, 2013 12:44 AM PDT

Bravo !! My daughter got her Bose for a graduation present from her fav. aunti 8 yrs. ago .Her aunt has since passed . I have been using it for a few yrs. now . I was in a panic that it was broken !! My daughter would not be a happy camper !! I followed your instructions and so far so good .. Thanks so much !!

Part 1 worked for me
by Jorj_X_McKie / November 10, 2013 5:31 AM PST

I only had one stuck disk that wouldn't read or eject. The unplug trick worked. Thanks!

cd's unstuck, now grinding!
by scotty2468 / February 28, 2014 9:05 AM PST

kids had 2 cd's jammed in there. i was able to remove them.

now, the player will not fully accept a new disc on its own. after giving it some assistance, it accepted the disc in whole - and then grinds on the disc for a few seconds before telling me DISC ERROR. it will not eject the disc fine, but will not read any discs (tried 4 different discs).

help!

Here's a FAQ on CD/DVD repairs.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 28, 2014 9:17 AM PST
CD stuck in Bose Wave
by LinShall / March 15, 2014 7:35 AM PDT

Thank you,
I'm a Newbie to this forum because of you. To find exact instructions on my first search is a wonder to behold.
LinShall

Here's a thread on the subject
by itsdigger / March 15, 2014 8:10 AM PDT
In reply to: CD stuck in Bose Wave
Unplugging the Bose worked for me.
by IgnatiiusOfLoyola / December 13, 2014 5:45 AM PST

The instructions in Part I is all I needed.

Thanks for saving the musical part of this Christmas season of 2014.

Unplugging the Bose Wave worked for me too.
by mrkeeze / December 19, 2014 2:12 AM PST

Had a CD stuck in the 4th CD slot and unplugged the Bose and counted to 10 and then repowered the Bose then held down the eject button on the remote and the CD came right out. Have had it only since May of 2014. mrkeeze

Simple alternative method of stuck CD retrieval
by Sheafe / September 18, 2015 1:05 PM PDT

After asking for help to retrieve a stuck CD from my Bose wave.... I read the replies... and began the process described above *However*... I noticed the very edge of the CD at the opening of the slot... which suggested to me I could retrieve the CD by using a thin credit card, around which I folded some packing tape... the usual (like 3M) clear sticky tape... around the end of the card.... sticky side *out* then pushed the card into the CD slot, lifted up on one end (to have the tape bear down on the CD,)
Whereupon, the tape stuck to the CD, and when I pulled the card out, the CD came with it.
Worth a try before attempting other methods.

Up and playing again
by timothybarnes / October 27, 2016 5:45 AM PDT

Just wanted to say thanks! Somehow I had managed to put two CDs in the slot. I did not realize that there were two inside till I followed your instructions and removed them. It took all of five minutes to get up and playing again.

Thank you!
by Curlieq55 / December 15, 2016 2:49 PM PST

Thank you! This was too easy (first step worked). I didn't even have to wait till boyfriend "Tech Guy" got home. I just RTFM'd (read the **** manual, or in this case, STFI...search the **** internet).

THANK YOU SOOOO MUCH
by muzzaruzza / January 7, 2017 10:52 AM PST

Part I worked wonderfully well for me, saved me a lot in service fees. Thanks for the advice !!!!!

Re: stuck CD
by alma.sepulveda / January 28, 2017 10:07 AM PST

Hi. The best blog ever. I turned the cd player upside down.. shook it heard something "loose". Turned it over unscrewed the "underneath" found a penny and a dime. Previously, I was just able to unscrew the bottom and grab the cd and it popped out (that is when I found the dime). I reinserted a cd and the cd was stuck again. I unscrewed the "underneath" shook a little.. and here comes the penny. I could see the cd but I as luck would have it -- the cd seemed permanently embedded in the machine after multiple tries at pushing, pulling the cd from the encasement. I grabbed the smaller screw driver to loosen the cd "holder" from the machine -- and as I unscrewed the machine miraculously started to grind ( I don't encourage this -- but I left the cd machine plugged in during this time -- I was well grounded). As I unscrewed the second screw -- it appears that the mechanism allowed the cd to exit -- without effort. Maybe Bose screwed the "cd holder" too tightly -- encasing the cds a bit too tightly. After the cd was released I did screw the screws back into where they belonged.. but not as tightly. Again everyone's post helped -- ..

Post was last edited on January 28, 2017 10:50 AM PST

Stuck cd
by Kmw3011 / April 5, 2017 10:24 AM PDT

Part 1 above worked like a charm - didn't need to disassemble, just to unplug and then plug in again. Plays my cds faultlessly again ( my Bose is over 12 years old!). BUT - why do the cds that come in simple cardboard envelopes e.g. from Germany, or South Africa (I'm in the US) usually not play when inserted and - in this last instance - then get stuck? Are they thinner than normal? I thought cd production standards were the same worldwide. ????

Parts 1 & 2 didn't work. Found another way.
by Boseowner / July 15, 2017 9:35 AM PDT

Parts I & II didn't work for me. The metal CD caddy was frozen in the closed position: no movement manually. Here's what did work: I put the cover back on, picked up the player and shook the daylights out of it. Removed the cover again, found the caddy had opened and the CD accessible. Now: will the same problem happen again? If so, I'll either junk the thing or buy a cheap CD player and just plug it in to the Bose for use of its speakers. Sending it to Bose for repair is useless. They no longer service this device model.

For all the readers here. The CD Repair FAQ.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 15, 2017 9:40 AM PDT
https://www.repairfaq.org/sam/cdfaq.htm

It's chock full of advice about maintenance and repair. But let me write about maintenance here. I find that many of today's product owners use their devices for years without ever getting them cleaned or maintained. After years there is a chance that oil and lubes can harden and there goes the device.

To make matters worse the makers don't get enough units into repair to make it worth keeping the repair system running. So when it gets about 5 years old, you can't get it fixed by the maker.
(NT) Thanks for Amended Original and the Shakers
by bridgeton_bev / September 21, 2017 3:58 PM PDT
Thanks for Solutions (and a suggestion)
by bridgeton_bev / September 21, 2017 4:03 PM PDT

I hadn't had a CD jam in years. It just happened. Someone may have already mentioned this, but it seems to matter HOW you shake it. It worked for me when I turned it so the slot faced the floor, then shook it fairly energetically up and down. I'm going to keep the "Part II" instructions in the event that shaking doesn't work. Thanks very much to everyone on this thread.

