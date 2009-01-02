BOSE Acoustimass technical help - please

BOSE acoustimass multimedia speaker system (purchased in the early 90's), a three speaker amplified system sold as a PC speaker upgrade (about $900) has worked great for all these years. I now use it conneted to a television -- but the other day it wouldnt work. Tested with other input nothing - seems to be getting power however the only indication id a unique sound made by the on/off switch. It has no obvious reset or fuses - any ideas??? Thank you in advance for any input.
