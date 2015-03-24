Windows 8 forum

Boot the OS of my external HDD

by wadecomoro03 / March 24, 2015 11:49 AM PDT

Badly need help. My laptop was broken and beyond repairs so I bought a new one. Since my files on that laptop were very important I utilized my HDD by enclosing it and using it as external drive. However, some of my files there were compressed and encrypted. I can neither copy nor access them from other PC.Two things in my mind, maybe I can boot my OS(Windows 7) from that drive so I can extract my files or I can find another way to override the security of those files (pw protected, compressed, encrypted). Any advice?

Without knowing the encryption and even then
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 24, 2015 11:56 AM PDT

Some of the encryption methods are non-recoverable. Maybe Drivesavers.com is best for your next call. But can I ask, with 1+TB USB drives at under 99 bucks and such, why no backup?
Bob

Some of the encryption methods are non-recoverable. Maybe Dr
by wadecomoro03 / March 24, 2015 3:47 PM PDT

That's my regret. but too late for that, I hope there's another way though

I think you cross posted.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 25, 2015 12:43 AM PDT

The other exit is to find another laptop of the same model to boot this HDD to recover data. Can be cheaper than drivesavers.com.
Bob

