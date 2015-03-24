Boot the OS of my external HDD

Some of the encryption methods are non-recoverable. Maybe Drivesavers.com is best for your next call. But can I ask, with 1+TB USB drives at under 99 bucks and such, why no backup?
Bob
Badly need help. My laptop was broken and beyond repairs so I bought a new one. Since my files on that laptop were very important I utilized my HDD by enclosing it and using it as external drive. However, some of my files there were compressed and encrypted. I can neither copy nor access them from other PC.Two things in my mind, maybe I can boot my OS(Windows 7) from that drive so I can extract my files or I can find another way to override the security of those files (pw protected, compressed, encrypted). Any advice?