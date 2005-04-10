Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Boot Disk won't work

by Duck2005 / April 10, 2005 8:39 PM PDT

I deleted a non DOS partition on my system with aview to reformatting and reinstalling Windows OS.
I put the BootDisk into A Drive, but the system will not recognise it. I have tried a new Bootdisk - same problem. I have tried a DOS boot disk - same problem.
Message says after a wole lot of guff "PXE ROM" etc
then some more guff and a twirling cursor .. then abort, fail, retry message.
Am planning to reinstall from external CD drive as my CD ROM in laptop is stuffed. Any assistance here also appreciated.
Thanks guys!
Any help ?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Boot Disk won't work
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Boot Disk won't work
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
BIOS has been checked
by Duck2005 / April 10, 2005 8:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Boot Disk won't work

By the way guys have tried to alter BIOS without success

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Tell more.
by Kees Bakker / April 10, 2005 10:40 PM PDT
In reply to: Boot Disk won't work

Abort, fail, retry definitely is a DOS message. And a DOS-message can only occur after a successfull boot of MS-DOS. So I conclude: boot disk does work.

Deleting a non-DOS partition means that the DOS partition still is there. That means that you can boot into MS-DOS on the c: and check your diskette drive (and your diskette) from there. So nothing seems to be lost. Maybe you need to install a new diskette drive.

The message about PXE ROM is unknown to me. Can you be more explicit if you repost?

Hope this helps.


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thanks Kees
by Duck2005 / April 11, 2005 12:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Tell more.

Thanx Kees.
I made a blunder in my explanation. These messages including PXE ROM comes up when I boot without disk in.
When I boot with Win 98 Boot Disk in, I simply get a "remove non system disk" message.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
And are you sure ...
by Kees Bakker / April 11, 2005 5:29 AM PDT
In reply to: thanks Kees

this is a bootable disk? Try it on another computer first. How did you make it?

It's either the diskette or the drive that should be replaced. Checking/replacing the disektte is somewhat easier than checking/replacing the drive.
It's not a Windows problem, that's for sure. Windows only takes over very much later.

Hope this helps.


Lees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Boot Disk problem
by datalookup / April 11, 2005 9:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Boot Disk won't work

Is the BIOS set to boot the computer from the floppy drive?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BIOS done ... A Drive, DIsks not the problem
by Duck2005 / April 11, 2005 2:00 PM PDT
In reply to: Boot Disk problem

Yes BIOS is configured to go to A: ...

Have tried heaps of win98 startup disks, DOS disks.

A drive worked fine before I did the "delete non DOS partition"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Deleting a non DOS partition ...
by Kees Bakker / April 11, 2005 6:51 PM PDT

on the hard disk can't possibly influence the possibility to boot from a diskette. In fact, like on the PC's back in 1980, a PC still boots from diskette without any hard disks connected. But I've been told it still reads something from the hard disk if it is connected. Try disconnecting the hard disk and see if that helps.
I'm afraid something else is wrong, and you've got to figure out what it is. Or have the machine repaired if you can't find it out yourself.

Good luck,


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
And the bad news is...
by Amos16 / April 15, 2005 12:17 AM PDT

that sometimes formatting any drive on a working WIN98 fouls up the motherboard. In that case it must be repaired by a technician. Sorry, but grit happens. Amos.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.