Boot Camp will be free (for non-losers)

by Ravensblood / January 22, 2007 7:38 AM PST
ok...
by benanzo / January 22, 2007 2:08 PM PST

again, this is the problem with being force-fed spoon-fed for years and years by commercial software mafias. It has ruined good common sense. I don't personally use OS X Tiger, but is it functional?? I'd imagine that it is, right? Does it do what 90% of mac users want it to do? So, if this is the case, why would those users be "losers" if they don't upgrade (for the nominal fee) to an OS that may or may not be a glitzier version of what they've already got? Vista comes to mind...although MS has offered substantial theoretical improvements in security, etc. However, they've also regressed terribly. What is sooo great about Leopard that people are just dying for, I don't get it. The perpetual need-to-upgrade mentality is what these mafias have instilled in their users since the beginning. This is what keeps them locked into their software. iTunes users are really getting the shaft...they have no recourse but to keep buying iPods or all their tunes are nearly useless. This sounds so outrageous to me. Sorry, I don't know an easy way to leave. It requires 1) breaking the law or 2) ditching your iTunes music thus wasting all that money.

Only "losers" upgrade. It's the smart ones that don't.

Ha Ha
by Ravensblood / January 22, 2007 11:10 PM PST
In reply to: ok...

Dude, I was being sarcastic.

(NT) oh, i get it
by benanzo / January 23, 2007 4:37 AM PST
In reply to: Ha Ha
but the real news is...(I'm serious now)
by Ravensblood / January 22, 2007 11:20 PM PST
In reply to: ok...

this is non-news (certainly not controversial). Boot Camp currently is a beta (and a cool one if you needed it). It's expected to be released as a full version 1.0, included as a standard feature of Leopard. There is no particular reason why anyone would expect that it would be available for free to previous versions of OSX.

If would be a stupid move if they charge OS 10.5 Leopard owners for it.

Makes sense.
by udayan71 / January 23, 2007 6:00 AM PST

In fact it is a bit better than I would expect.. I would have thought Apple would have left Tiger users out of Boot Camp, as is typical of their ruthless upgrading system.

Leopard doesn't really look all that good for me as it is.. hopefully the next public preview will have something more enthralling - or at least a better Finder.

