Boot Camp will be free (for non-losers)

again, this is the problem with being force-fed spoon-fed for years and years by commercial software mafias. It has ruined good common sense. I don't personally use OS X Tiger, but is it functional?? I'd imagine that it is, right? Does it do what 90% of mac users want it to do? So, if this is the case, why would those users be "losers" if they don't upgrade (for the nominal fee) to an OS that may or may not be a glitzier version of what they've already got? Vista comes to mind...although MS has offered substantial theoretical improvements in security, etc. However, they've also regressed terribly. What is sooo great about Leopard that people are just dying for, I don't get it. The perpetual need-to-upgrade mentality is what these mafias have instilled in their users since the beginning. This is what keeps them locked into their software. iTunes users are really getting the shaft...they have no recourse but to keep buying iPods or all their tunes are nearly useless. This sounds so outrageous to me. Sorry, I don't know an easy way to leave. It requires 1) breaking the law or 2) ditching your iTunes music thus wasting all that money.



Only "losers" upgrade. It's the smart ones that don't.