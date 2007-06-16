1. Cantenna with card or usb stick at http://www.cantenna.com/laptop.html
2. Repeaters such as http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=WIFI+REPEATERS
Bob
So my apartment building has free wireless internet but in my apartment I can not get a signal. I have a laptop with a build in wireless card. I have seen all these devices to boost the wireless signal that you attach to the router or modem or whatever but since that stuff is not in my apartment unit, I can not really get one of those, or can I? I can't attach anything to the router or modem. Any advice on what to do? Do they sell any devices that can be free standing? Thanks so much!