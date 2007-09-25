The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

BOL: The Enemies List

by Zanzibar19 / September 25, 2007 12:01 PM PDT

Hey gang,

Thanks for including my little rant on Episode 568 about creating a Buzz Out Loud Enemies List, i.e. a list of people/organizations/companies who are abusing their legal/regulatory/copyright muscle to make life in the Tech Age a living... Heck.

While I left the message mostly in jest, I have to admit no small part of it was from red-eyed, I'm tired of taking this fury.

So I guess I'm here hoping we can harness the vast BOL brain collective to flesh out a comprehensive Enemies List.

Yeah, maybe there is a better term than Enemies List, but let's not kid ourselves... any endevor like this is playing with a kind of mob-mentality-fire, and I don't think we should forget the dangers of branding those who frustrate us with scarlett letters. We should only list the most obnoxious, damaginig offenders.

That being said, let's get to listing!

My first entries (and the lowest hanging fruit):

The RIAA - For crimes too numerous to catalogue even on the paperless Internet

The MPAA - For a startling inability to learn from the RIAA's mistakes.

Harvard Student Bookstore - Kicks students out for price checking text books, claiming the store's prices are intellectual property.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: BOL: The Enemies List
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: BOL: The Enemies List
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
35 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
(NT) also...the generic group of patten squatters...
by shawnlin / September 25, 2007 12:13 PM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Like your thinking, but...
by Zanzibar19 / September 25, 2007 12:22 PM PDT

...we need specifics. Which patten squatters? What pattens?

Namely, who do we avoid with our tech spending and our deeply-thought, well-articulate, opinion-leading and mildy-humorous praise? If someone's going to be dead-to-us, who are they specifically, so we can properly calibrate our shunning.

But like your attitude Shmody.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
oops..."patent squatters"...
by shawnlin / September 25, 2007 12:29 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Umm....
by Zanzibar19 / September 25, 2007 12:31 PM PDT

I mean patent too. LOL

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Buttons
by ozyman4269 / September 26, 2007 2:29 PM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List

Buttons are evil and scary and the bane of all....
oh wait that's not us...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
-
by Doug in L.A. / September 26, 2007 4:13 PM PDT
In reply to: Buttons

-Ted Stevens

-People who post on the BOL forum pining for Veronica to come back

-That Guy On Cranky Geeks who kept talking over Tom the whole episode

-The Host of Cranky Geeks who kept talking over Tom on last week's TWiT

-People attending Apple press conferences who applaud like trained chimps when Steve Jobs demos some banal, long-overdue software feature with a cute, accessible name

-Gelman

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not Dvorak!
by SPIRIdk / September 26, 2007 6:19 PM PDT
In reply to: -

There is no way Dvorak (host of CG) can me an enemy, he is totally awesome.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) me = be ;)
by SPIRIdk / September 26, 2007 6:25 PM PDT
In reply to: Not Dvorak!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Who's Veronica ?
by warrenrichards10 / September 30, 2007 2:36 PM PDT
In reply to: -

Who's Veronica ?, I?m still a newbie, was she as evil as the Molly Monster?,( that?s my girlfriends nickname for Molly after she went off over the $200 i Phone discount,) my girls an Apple zealot, I?m staying neutral on the matter for domestic harmony-self protection reasons,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Awesome
by darth eletius / October 3, 2007 11:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Who's Veronica ?

That is what Veronica is. She used to be on the podcast, she now works at Mahalo (I think that is it). She is not by any stretch of the imagination evil. Not that Molly is, she is just good at getting a point through people's heads.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More Enemies
by ozyman4269 / September 26, 2007 8:31 PM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List

The nefarious DR. M
$200 price drops in 2 months after launch
Format wars
Driver incompatibility with Vista
The absence of Bacon
Crappy cell phone coverage
Locked cell phones (I live in Asia, all our cell phones are unlocked)
Faulty spell check
That guy in the other lane who is driving with out signaling and drinking his coffee smoking and talking on the cell phone at the same time.
friviless law suits
and Duh-Duh laws that don't need money and time spent on to be passed because they don't even pass the commonsense act.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
YES!
by Exnie / September 26, 2007 8:38 PM PDT
In reply to: More Enemies

I forgot about DR. M, if we have a enemy's list he needs to be on there...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Bacon?,
by warrenrichards10 / September 29, 2007 2:13 PM PDT
In reply to: More Enemies

I hear your pain, I went to Malasiya last year, it took 2 days to find a BLT, nice country, strange road rules, sorta like Linux open source.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Its those against bacon.
by mementh / September 29, 2007 2:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Bacon?,

Its those against bacon not bacon itself that we are against.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Deep,
by warrenrichards10 / September 29, 2007 7:59 PM PDT

In the words of the great "Homer Simpson",MMMMMMMMMBBBBAAACCONNNN<

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ozyman is bemused by the emotional response entailed by the
by ozyman4269 / October 2, 2007 6:50 PM PDT
In reply to: More Enemies

Ozyman is bemused by the emotional response entailed by the mere mention of Bacon

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yay the Lord said!!
by warrenrichards10 / October 2, 2007 7:14 PM PDT

Yay the Lord said!, "For thy labours, I give unto you BACON!!", and it was good, so very, very good, BUT the Devil upon seeing the multitude in rapture on bacon said "Nay for annoying me I give unto you Vista", and there was a wailing from the multitude, also some one said something about frogs and locusts, but every one was too busy looking for drivers on the net.

*Note, this is my interpretation, the Bible may vary, but I like Bacon, so I made my own Bible.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
there was a wailing from the multitude....
by HorizonDataSys / October 4, 2007 6:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Yay the Lord said!!

Hey! Don't forget the gnashing of teeth....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How did you go from Bacon to VISTA???!!!!
by Dirty Pirate / October 4, 2007 7:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Yay the Lord said!!

That was a reach Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Easy, be hung over from a 3 day bender.
by warrenrichards10 / October 4, 2007 4:59 PM PDT

Yes, it truly was a reach, but I pulled it off,(just),

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
here's a few
by RTourn / September 27, 2007 9:33 AM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List

AT&T for compliance with domestic spying
Jack Thompson for his crazy anti-video logic
Any company that bricks your phone,


and That Nigerian Prince who owes me money

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You may have already won $10,000,000!
by Papa Chango / September 27, 2007 4:31 PM PDT
In reply to: here's a few

>and That Nigerian Prince who owes me money

...and the white devil that spawned him: Ed McMahon.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
and That Nigerian Prince who owes me money
by ozyman4269 / October 4, 2007 4:36 PM PDT
In reply to: here's a few

RTourn LOL
"and That Nigerian Prince who owes me money"
Ha Ha that's a classic!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Michael Powell (former FCC head, now evil Lobbyist)
by cyndymcc / September 29, 2007 4:14 AM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Microsoft
by mementh / September 29, 2007 7:38 AM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List

For sending us Windows VISTA and all of its counsins to INFECT our computers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Enemies List
by warrenrichards10 / September 29, 2007 2:11 PM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List

I'm in,when do we star the Jihad against buttons?,what? damm wrong agenda, lets get them tourches a burning,(cool, Im part of a mob, do we ger t shirts?).
LETS TARGET SONY FOR CRAPWARE!!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Take this a step further
by Dirty Pirate / September 29, 2007 7:40 PM PDT
In reply to: BOL: The Enemies List

ok, I have google maps pro. We have rocket scientists and pilots in Buzz Town.

Why not call in our own air strikes?

I mean, google maps are pretty accurate. And with all the know-how in the group we could save humanity!

Dirty Pirate
the no shirt but have niffty socks nation Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yarrrrr,
by warrenrichards10 / September 29, 2007 7:54 PM PDT

And in respect to all pirate everywhere, lets get the "ask a Ninja" dude,hmmmmm can we google map him i wonder?,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
no
by mementh / September 30, 2007 6:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Yarrrrr,

you can't google map ninjas since they blend in with the shadows in trees and such..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Darn those invisible Linux nijas
by warrenrichards10 / September 30, 2007 2:05 PM PDT
In reply to: no
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 35 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.