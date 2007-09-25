BOL: The Enemies List

Hey gang,
Thanks for including my little rant on Episode 568 about creating a Buzz Out Loud Enemies List, i.e. a list of people/organizations/companies who are abusing their legal/regulatory/copyright muscle to make life in the Tech Age a living... Heck.
While I left the message mostly in jest, I have to admit no small part of it was from red-eyed, I'm tired of taking this fury.
So I guess I'm here hoping we can harness the vast BOL brain collective to flesh out a comprehensive Enemies List.
Yeah, maybe there is a better term than Enemies List, but let's not kid ourselves... any endevor like this is playing with a kind of mob-mentality-fire, and I don't think we should forget the dangers of branding those who frustrate us with scarlett letters. We should only list the most obnoxious, damaginig offenders.
That being said, let's get to listing!
My first entries (and the lowest hanging fruit):
The RIAA - For crimes too numerous to catalogue even on the paperless Internet
The MPAA - For a startling inability to learn from the RIAA's mistakes.
Harvard Student Bookstore - Kicks students out for price checking text books, claiming the store's prices are intellectual property.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.