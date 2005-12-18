BOL Lounge via Frappr

Hi all,
If you are, like me, can never remember this Lounge's URL. Frappr Map just launch a new feature called Frappr Map Group Forum. You can use the default forum that they provide for you, but in the case of ours, we have already our own, i.e. this Lounge. So, I just link the Group Forum to the Lounge's URL.
To get to the Lounge from the Frappr Map, just go to the BOL Frappr Map page, and you will see the Group Forum link on the Toolbar at the top of the Map.
Enjoy !
Chris (Frappr Admin)
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.