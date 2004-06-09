Tell what was in need of expansion.
Bob
Everytime I read your responses to peoples' questions, it it always very short and terse. You tend to answer people out of anger it seems. This is a forum, in fact, this is a "Computer Help" forum. The reason people ask questions is because they don't know the answer, not because they are trying to waste your time. I simply asked if there was any place to where you could refer me to, not if I could have your next of kin. I realize that you are probably stretched pretty thin in answering questions as I have seen you adding responses on several of these forums, however the most logical thing to do is to answer my question as quickly as possible and direct me elsewhere for detailed answers, as you seem to not like giving them.
Thank you, Bob, for yet another vague response and absolutely no help at all.
Cheers,
Dave Howell