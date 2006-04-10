The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Bob Ross takes to the gaming scene

by barret55 / April 10, 2006 6:24 AM PDT

As weird as this may sound, a video game featuring everyone's favorite PBS painter is in the works, to debut with versions for the Nintendo DS, and the upcoming Nintendo Revolution.

http://www.bobross.com/news.cfm


-Terry

Oh Snap
by taryn88 / April 10, 2006 9:55 AM PDT

Awesome, I hope that they add in pleanty of happy little trees and his sweet breathing-into-the-mike background sounds. I just don't think it would be the same without. Or, even better, when you stop any input to your controller he just starts talking about randum crap like the squirrels outside. Wink

ROSS!!!!!
by Noob1012 / April 10, 2006 10:52 AM PDT

I think it needs to have an interactive 'froshaver. He had some hair. I was always waiting for him to dip his head into the paint and paint on the canvas...but he never did it.

R.I.P. Robert Ross 1942-1995

