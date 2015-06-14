Photo Editing & Graphic Design forum

BMP's don't recompress

by kaufenpreis / June 14, 2015 3:14 PM PDT

Since video and photo enhancement techniques are similar, I hope this question will get some responses here. What I'm doing is editing/enhancing photos for personal use, mainly to view the photos on a computer monitor.

In trying to avoid the quality loss that happens when a JPEG file is repeatedly saved due to compression of the data each time, I've been starting the editing process with a Bitmap (.BMP) version of the photo because the file size doesn't change each time you save the file, like a JPEG file does. I know starting with a RAW or TIFF file is best for this, but I don't want to work with those huge files.

So, does using a BMP file avoid/minimize loss of quality because BMP's don't recompress each time they're saved?

All Answers

I think you are asking about
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 14, 2015 3:23 PM PDT
In reply to: BMP's don't recompress
TIFF is better
by Caspar_Lee / July 14, 2015 12:52 AM PDT
In reply to: BMP's don't recompress

Yes, BMP doesn't support compressed data, so it's very big.
PNG/TIFF both support lossless compression (smaller) and embedded color profile.
Besides, TIFF support metadata(EXIF/IPTC/XMP...) as well.

So I think TIFF is better for you.

Sorry but BMP did do RLE.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 14, 2015 4:40 AM PDT
In reply to: TIFF is better
