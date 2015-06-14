Lossless and lossy compression.
Since video and photo enhancement techniques are similar, I hope this question will get some responses here. What I'm doing is editing/enhancing photos for personal use, mainly to view the photos on a computer monitor.
In trying to avoid the quality loss that happens when a JPEG file is repeatedly saved due to compression of the data each time, I've been starting the editing process with a Bitmap (.BMP) version of the photo because the file size doesn't change each time you save the file, like a JPEG file does. I know starting with a RAW or TIFF file is best for this, but I don't want to work with those huge files.
So, does using a BMP file avoid/minimize loss of quality because BMP's don't recompress each time they're saved?