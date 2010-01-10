SP1.,

Thank you for taking the time to post your opinion as well as some of your suggestions.

1. On page 2 of the manual (U.S.), it notes that while it will play a variety of disc types, mp3 data discs are not included. However, it will play a thumbdrive with mp3 files. I was surprised to learn that it played mp3 discs if you navigated through the menu. I will test this myself to see what results I can get.

2. There is no autoplay for thumbdrives, since various contents can exist on the same device. So choosing the file you want is probably why that is the way it is.

3. I think this is a good suggestion.

I will be happy to send them to the appropriate departments.

--HDTech