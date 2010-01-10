SP1.,
Thank you for taking the time to post your opinion as well as some of your suggestions.
1. On page 2 of the manual (U.S.), it notes that while it will play a variety of disc types, mp3 data discs are not included. However, it will play a thumbdrive with mp3 files. I was surprised to learn that it played mp3 discs if you navigated through the menu. I will test this myself to see what results I can get.
2. There is no autoplay for thumbdrives, since various contents can exist on the same device. So choosing the file you want is probably why that is the way it is.
3. I think this is a good suggestion.
I will be happy to send them to the appropriate departments.
--HDTech
There is the hint for new features.
Where is the Autoplay settings? I have the latest Samsung 2.05 firmware. When I put the disc with mp3 files only into the Samsung player, nothing happened. So I must look at tv and move cursor to first mp3 and next it plays. Why the mp3 only disc can't play automatically without a tv? It is not good...
Next wrong thing is about the usb. When I put my flash with mp3 into the Samsung BD player, the player only shows the awkward label 'USB' and nothing more it does. Why? Why I must look on the tv and select the usb medium and select the type and select the file before playing?
After inserting an audio media (CD-audio, CD-mp3, CD-dts(please improve the dts files disc compatibility), USB, DVD-Audio,...) I want to push the play or >>| and that thing must play! It is terrible to power on the tv and working with the root menu of Samsung player...
Please make your job well dear Samsung!