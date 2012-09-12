Samsung forum

Question

bluetooth keyboard for D8000 series

by u597744 / September 12, 2012 2:19 AM PDT

I have a Hewlett Packard touchpad bluetooth keyboard,
but my D8000 series Television cannot find it
and says "No device found", even when I'm
positioned in various places near the TV.

I use the regular remote MENU

The keyboard seems to pair with the blaster, and works OK with other devices (non TV).

Does the Samsung D8000 series require a specific model of Bluetooth keyboard that is only available via Samsung accessories ?

Or is it open to any bluetooth keyboard manufacturer?

All Answers

Answer
Just a thought.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 12, 2012 2:28 AM PDT

One member reported that when they moved the keyboard to within a few inches of the set it finally was found. As to other keyboards, you either try or wait for a reply from the maker.
Bob

Answer
Re: bluetooth keyboard for D8000 series
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / September 13, 2012 12:12 AM PDT

Hi u597744,

Unfortunately, the only keyboard for 2011 models that you can use is the QWERTY remote. I apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you.

Regards,
HD Tech

Disappointed
by Ciprian79 / December 29, 2012 12:28 AM PST

I bought a 1500 euro Samsung LED D8000 series TV last year and I really struggle to use the internet. I've tried the android app, the samsung tuch remote but those are not the same as a keyboard. Samsung's cheaper tvs from this year can use a wireless keyboard and this is very frustrating. It's so difficult for Samsung to make a software update or something else so a keyboard to work on a D8000 tv ?

I'm so disappointed with the way Samsung treats its customers (I own also a Samsung Galaxy SII and the software updates are a shame). This is the last time I buy a Samsung product. Any Samsung product.

