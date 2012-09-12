bluetooth keyboard for D8000 series

One member reported that when they moved the keyboard to within a few inches of the set it finally was found. As to other keyboards, you either try or wait for a reply from the maker.
Bob
I have a Hewlett Packard touchpad bluetooth keyboard,
but my D8000 series Television cannot find it
and says "No device found", even when I'm
positioned in various places near the TV.
I use the regular remote MENU
The keyboard seems to pair with the blaster, and works OK with other devices (non TV).
Does the Samsung D8000 series require a specific model of Bluetooth keyboard that is only available via Samsung accessories ?
Or is it open to any bluetooth keyboard manufacturer?