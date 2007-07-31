BLUETOOTH DISAPPEARED HOW DO I GET IT BACK; PLEASE HELP ME

Built in bluetooth has disappeared from my Dell 9400 laptop presumably after sleeping or hibernating. The hotfix info from Microsoft implies that restarting the machine will bring it back - it has not. Cannot find the device in device manager hidden or otherwise and system restore does not want to work and bring it back.
Have read a suggestion that it may be connected internally by usb and need disconnecting and reconnecting like external devices that stop working. Have no alerts as to the problem. Complete mystery. Any suggestions please?
Thanks,
Mike.
