Windows Vista forum

General discussion

BLUETOOTH DISAPPEARED HOW DO I GET IT BACK; PLEASE HELP ME

by mikefarnham / July 31, 2007 7:15 PM PDT

Built in bluetooth has disappeared from my Dell 9400 laptop presumably after sleeping or hibernating. The hotfix info from Microsoft implies that restarting the machine will bring it back - it has not. Cannot find the device in device manager hidden or otherwise and system restore does not want to work and bring it back.
Have read a suggestion that it may be connected internally by usb and need disconnecting and reconnecting like external devices that stop working. Have no alerts as to the problem. Complete mystery. Any suggestions please?
Thanks,
Mike.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: BLUETOOTH DISAPPEARED HOW DO I GET IT BACK; PLEASE HELP ME
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: BLUETOOTH DISAPPEARED HOW DO I GET IT BACK; PLEASE HELP ME
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Windows Vista forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.