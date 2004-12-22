Laptops forum

by moacga / December 22, 2004 12:43 AM PST

I will be purchasing an HP DV1040 and was wondering if I should get the Bluetooth or not. What is also the difference between the integrated broadcom wireless vs the intel pro wireless both with bluetooth? What are the advantages of this? Also, while trying to customize it gave me several options on the DVD. Should I be getting the DVD+RW 4x or 8X or do i really need a DVD RW. I am not into any video editing. Please help.

HPDV1000 specs
by KenSanramon / December 22, 2004 6:03 AM PST
I don't know whether you can get Bluetooth internally on any DV1000 retail prebuilt notebooks but you can definitely order it online.

Internal bluetooth gives you the ability to use your notebook to sync with a PDA or Digital cell phone that has bluetooth. In some cases you are able to set up the cell phone to act as the modem and surf over a phone call on the cell phone (some colleges have a dial up number) but Digital cell phone companies obviously don't want you to do this but in some cases it is possible. Also, you can use a bluetooth mouse (which would not require a USB transmitter hanging outside the USB port) and in the future there may be bluetooth headphones or speakers, etc.

You could always add Bluetooth later externally via a USB module (D-link, etc) but for those that know they want to use Bluetooth with a PDA, etc they want it internally. So order it if that is your intention.

The Intel 2200 b/g and Broadcomm are very similar. If they are the same price go with the Intel as they often include the Intel Proset utility on Centrino notebooks for wi-fi access. But they both are similar as long as they both have 54G (and not b only). Dont get an Intel 2100 b only........

If you want a DVD burner (which can cost up to $200 more than a CD-RW/DVD ROM drive) make sure you order one custom that is multiformat (DVD + and DVD -) and not DVD+ only (which won't play in many consumer DVD drives)

I only have the DVD ROM/CD-RW -- the CD-RW has far less capacity than a DVD burner but for most people that is enough. But if you want to burn video than you need a DVD burner (a CD-RW will burn music CD's or data CD-s but again the DVD burner has far more capacity for data than a CD-RW).

Note that you can get the CD-RW/DVD ROM drive for less and if you want a DVD burner you can get a faster one for less as an external unit and plug it in via USB 2.0 or firewire (and also use it with other computers as well) but it just would not be portable.........

Collapse -
8X DVD burner has faster burning capacity than 4x
by KenSanramon / December 22, 2004 6:06 AM PST
Also, of course the 8X DVD burner is burning 2x as fast as the 4X so you are paying more for a more efficient burner (in terms of time).

Again, make sure if you order a DVD burner that it will do DVD + and DVD - and not DVD + only (as many past HP/Compaq models or current store models do) as DVD - is more prevalent on consumer DVD players like Toshiba, Panasonic, JVC, etc. Sonys work with DVD+

