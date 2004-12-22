I don't know whether you can get Bluetooth internally on any DV1000 retail prebuilt notebooks but you can definitely order it online.



Internal bluetooth gives you the ability to use your notebook to sync with a PDA or Digital cell phone that has bluetooth. In some cases you are able to set up the cell phone to act as the modem and surf over a phone call on the cell phone (some colleges have a dial up number) but Digital cell phone companies obviously don't want you to do this but in some cases it is possible. Also, you can use a bluetooth mouse (which would not require a USB transmitter hanging outside the USB port) and in the future there may be bluetooth headphones or speakers, etc.



You could always add Bluetooth later externally via a USB module (D-link, etc) but for those that know they want to use Bluetooth with a PDA, etc they want it internally. So order it if that is your intention.



The Intel 2200 b/g and Broadcomm are very similar. If they are the same price go with the Intel as they often include the Intel Proset utility on Centrino notebooks for wi-fi access. But they both are similar as long as they both have 54G (and not b only). Dont get an Intel 2100 b only........



If you want a DVD burner (which can cost up to $200 more than a CD-RW/DVD ROM drive) make sure you order one custom that is multiformat (DVD + and DVD -) and not DVD+ only (which won't play in many consumer DVD drives)



I only have the DVD ROM/CD-RW -- the CD-RW has far less capacity than a DVD burner but for most people that is enough. But if you want to burn video than you need a DVD burner (a CD-RW will burn music CD's or data CD-s but again the DVD burner has far more capacity for data than a CD-RW).



Note that you can get the CD-RW/DVD ROM drive for less and if you want a DVD burner you can get a faster one for less as an external unit and plug it in via USB 2.0 or firewire (and also use it with other computers as well) but it just would not be portable.........