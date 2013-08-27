Computer Help forum

Blue Screen Of Death! new GPU crash

by Oggmeister / August 27, 2013 11:13 AM PDT

I recently purchased a GPU (hd7770 ) its a good card but when running games it can crash then recover, or, occasionally blue screen (memory dump.) This problem has persisted since I bought the card a couple of months ago. It will do this on any game on any level for example Dirt 3 at all high settings will take a short time to crash, whereas a basic game like mine craft with all low settings usually crashed after a longer period of time. This is not due to heat as the card runs at full load under 50°c with the CPU around 60°c.

Things I have tried so far,

Swapping power supplies
Updating BIOS
Updating GPU BIOS
Lowering GPU clock speed
Raising fan speeds
Formatting the whole system in an attempt to stop file conflicts
Removing AMD catalyst control centre (CCC)
Moving CCC to a different hard drive

So far nothing has helped, if you need to know anything else I'll reply asap, thank you


System specs
gigabyte ga-p43-es3g Motherboard
ocz2n1066sr2gk 4x1gb RAM
Intel duo core 2, 2.66Ghz
Asus hd7770 ghz edition 2gb gddr5
Jeantech 700w PSU

Took a bit of digging but bad news.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 27, 2013 11:47 AM PDT
Im not sure..
by Oggmeister / August 27, 2013 8:53 PM PDT

I had read about PSU problems causing GPU problems and therefore swapped my 720 watt with the jeantech storm, that had previously been running in another PC. However it may not have been pulling as much as it is now, so I will run some tests to check the PSU.
Thank you
Oliver

GetDeviceRemovedReason
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2013 2:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Im not sure..

That's a typical crash if there are power and heat issues.

I see I have to be blunt here. There was no review for the PSU so I could not check if there was an issue there. Since you own the PSU you need to supply it's specs. Also there is little story here.

For example one member went down in flames as they revealed the PC was in a microcase.
Bob

New Case
by Oggmeister / August 29, 2013 1:00 AM PDT
In reply to: GetDeviceRemovedReason

My last case was not the best, a cheap mid tower cooler master, so with the intent on fixing this problem I bought a new mid tower zalman z11 plus case, however more fans and better air flow and fan control has got me no where

Even more blunt.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 29, 2013 1:05 AM PDT
In reply to: New Case

You are not supplying the PSU details. I know members expect others to find those details but in this discussion I was not able to find it.

As it stands you may need to take it to a shop.
Bob

Direct X error?
by Oggmeister / August 27, 2013 10:18 PM PDT

Just played battlefield 3, it crashes in any graphics settings and shows this message
"DirectX function "GetDeviceRemovedReason" failed with DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG: Device hung due to badly formed commands.. GPU : "AMD Radeon HD 7700 series", Driver: 13.4 (12.104-130328a-159787C-ATI"

Re: error
by Kees_B Forum moderator / August 27, 2013 10:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Direct X error?

If it used to work correctly with this exact hardware and there is no obvious software change (like: you update the driver, or you changed some setting) I'd try another video card.

It won't harm to check if there's a newer version of the driver available. But don't expect wonders from that if it is a hardware issue.

Kees

