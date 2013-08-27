Blue Screen Of Death! new GPU crash

Triple + 12V Output Rails means that you might be overtaxing one of those rails.
Bob
I recently purchased a GPU (hd7770 ) its a good card but when running games it can crash then recover, or, occasionally blue screen (memory dump.) This problem has persisted since I bought the card a couple of months ago. It will do this on any game on any level for example Dirt 3 at all high settings will take a short time to crash, whereas a basic game like mine craft with all low settings usually crashed after a longer period of time. This is not due to heat as the card runs at full load under 50°c with the CPU around 60°c.
Things I have tried so far,
Swapping power supplies
Updating BIOS
Updating GPU BIOS
Lowering GPU clock speed
Raising fan speeds
Formatting the whole system in an attempt to stop file conflicts
Removing AMD catalyst control centre (CCC)
Moving CCC to a different hard drive
So far nothing has helped, if you need to know anything else I'll reply asap, thank you
System specs
gigabyte ga-p43-es3g Motherboard
ocz2n1066sr2gk 4x1gb RAM
Intel duo core 2, 2.66Ghz
Asus hd7770 ghz edition 2gb gddr5
Jeantech 700w PSU